Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party

Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 00:39 IST

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram to wish her “spirit sister” Anushka by sharing a cheerful group photo from the celebration.

Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya at her birthday party.

Anushka Sharma turned 37 today, and as expected, social media was filled with love, admiration and heartfelt wishes for the actress. While husband Virat Kohli’s romantic birthday post already had fans swooning, an unseen picture from her intimate birthday bash is now doing the rounds online and it’s all things wholesome.

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram to wish her “spirit sister” Anushka by sharing a cheerful group photo from the celebration. In the image, Anushka is seen posing barefoot on the grass, dressed in a breezy white sleeveless co-ord set. Virat stands beside her in a relaxed cream linen shirt and pants, his arm around her shoulder as the two smile brightly for the camera. Neeti is dressed in a black denim co-ord, while her husband Nihaar Pandya wears a blue shirt over black tee and jeans, holding their little one.

The lush outdoor setting features a backdrop of pastel balloons in hues of baby blue, blush pink and peach. A name board reading “Anushka” in cursive can be seen behind them, nestled among the decorative balloon arrangement.

Notably, Neeti Mohan has a musical connection with Anushka. She lent her voice to the high-energy track Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, one of Anushka’s most iconic songs.

Earlier today, Virat shared a heartfelt note for his wife alongside a cozy picture from the party. “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything… We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote, and the post quickly took over the internet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 and are parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024. The couple, known for keeping their family moments private, often give fans glimpses of their bond during such special occasions.

Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018 and had a brief cameo in the 2020 film Qala, where she played a retro film star.

