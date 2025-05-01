Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২ মে ২০২৫ | ১৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২, ২০২৫ ৩:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram to wish her “spirit sister” Anushka by sharing a cheerful group photo from the celebration.

Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya at her birthday party.

Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya at her birthday party.

Anushka Sharma turned 37 today, and as expected, social media was filled with love, admiration and heartfelt wishes for the actress. While husband Virat Kohli’s romantic birthday post already had fans swooning, an unseen picture from her intimate birthday bash is now doing the rounds online and it’s all things wholesome.

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram to wish her “spirit sister” Anushka by sharing a cheerful group photo from the celebration. In the image, Anushka is seen posing barefoot on the grass, dressed in a breezy white sleeveless co-ord set. Virat stands beside her in a relaxed cream linen shirt and pants, his arm around her shoulder as the two smile brightly for the camera. Neeti is dressed in a black denim co-ord, while her husband Nihaar Pandya wears a blue shirt over black tee and jeans, holding their little one.

Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya at her birthday party.

The lush outdoor setting features a backdrop of pastel balloons in hues of baby blue, blush pink and peach. A name board reading “Anushka” in cursive can be seen behind them, nestled among the decorative balloon arrangement.

Notably, Neeti Mohan has a musical connection with Anushka. She lent her voice to the high-energy track Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, one of Anushka’s most iconic songs.

Earlier today, Virat shared a heartfelt note for his wife alongside a cozy picture from the party. “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything… We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote, and the post quickly took over the internet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 and are parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024. The couple, known for keeping their family moments private, often give fans glimpses of their bond during such special occasions.

Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018 and had a brief cameo in the 2020 film Qala, where she played a retro film star.

    First Published:
News movies Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party
Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close In Unseen Pic From Her 37th Birthday Party
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
গরমে একদিনের জন্য super fun!কলকাতার কাছে এই জায়গায়, থাকছে জলে ডুবে থাকার সুযোগ
গরমে একদিনের জন্য super fun!কলকাতার কাছে এই জায়গায়, থাকছে জলে ডুবে থাকার সুযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Humanity: বিনামূল্যে নকুলদানা থেকে ORS! জলসত্রকে মনে করানো চায়ের দোকানে মানবতার সহজপাঠeast bardhaman tea seller provides nakuldana and ors at free of cost
Humanity: বিনামূল্যে নকুলদানা থেকে ORS! জলসত্রকে মনে করানো চায়ের দোকানে মানবতার সহজপাঠeast bardhaman tea seller provides nakuldana and ors at free of cost
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কর্ণফুলীর ডাঙ্গাচরে বিএনপির মহান মে দিবস উৎযাপন
কর্ণফুলীর ডাঙ্গাচরে বিএনপির মহান মে দিবস উৎযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রামে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে গ্রেপ্তার ১১

চট্টগ্রামে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে গ্রেপ্তার ১১

 Navya Naveli Nanda Posts Glimpses of Celebration At Pandal; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda Posts Glimpses of Celebration At Pandal; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

 2nd Test: Burns, Lawrence keep England afloat against New Zealand | Cricket News

2nd Test: Burns, Lawrence keep England afloat against New Zealand | Cricket News

 হালাল পণ্যের বাজার সম্প্রসারণে যৌথভাবে কাজ করবে এফবিসিসিআই ও আইওএফএস

হালাল পণ্যের বাজার সম্প্রসারণে যৌথভাবে কাজ করবে এফবিসিসিআই ও আইওএফএস

 IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of foreign players with highest base price | Cricket News

IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of foreign players with highest base price | Cricket News

 ইজিবাইকের ধাক্কায় রোহিঙ্গা শিশু নিহত

ইজিবাইকের ধাক্কায় রোহিঙ্গা শিশু নিহত

 নান্দাইলে মায়ের কোল থেকে পড়ে অটোচাপায় শিশু নিহত

নান্দাইলে মায়ের কোল থেকে পড়ে অটোচাপায় শিশু নিহত

 Gauri Khan Receives Hand Written Note, Cherries From Farah Khan as Christmas Gift

Gauri Khan Receives Hand Written Note, Cherries From Farah Khan as Christmas Gift

 চাঁদপুরে আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস পালিত

চাঁদপুরে আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস পালিত

 আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ২৭ এপ্রিল কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…

আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ২৭ এপ্রিল কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
Advertise here