সোমবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anushka Sharma Looks Uber Cool in Oversized Sweatshirt, Virat Kohli Keeps It Casual in White, See Pics

anushka sharma virat kohli 1


Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 20:57 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked at the Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked at the Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma can be seen donning an uber-cool oversized black sweatshirt while Virat Kohli kept it causal in whites. The couple twinned in black pants.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were clicked together at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening and the actors complemented each other in black and white. The celebrity couple jetted back from Uttarakhand. The Chakda Xpress actress can be seen donning an uber cool oversized black sweatshirt whereas the Indian cricketer kept it causal in whites. They twinned in black pants. Anushka could also be seen adding swag to her looks by wearing a pair of shades.

The actress removed her face mask as she posed for the shutterbugs with her cricketer husband. Take a look at the photos:

whatsapp image 2022 11 21 at 6.50.00 pm
whatsapp image 2022 11 21 at 6.50.03 pm
whatsapp image 2022 11 21 at 6.50.05 pm
whatsapp image 2022 11 21 at 6.50.06 pm

Earlier in the day, Anushka shared a couple of sunkissed photos on Instagram. While in the first picture, Anushka is sporting a white T-shirt, but in the pictures that followed afterwards, the NH10 actress has worn a green-coloured woollen jacket. Her infectious smile remains constant in all three pictures.

Meanwhile, a couple of photos went viral on social media from Anushka and Virat’s Uttarakhand trip. In one of the pictures, shared by a temple devotee on Twitter, Virat was seen holding Anushka in his arms as they seated on a flight of stairs and posed for the picture. In another never-before-seen picture, Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a group of devotees, sporting big smiles and a tilak on their foreheads. They also posed with a few fans they met on the way.

On the work front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of five years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first-ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



