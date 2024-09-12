Aparshakti Khurana Clarifies ‘PR Game’ Comment Amid Stree 2 Credit Controversy: ‘I Never Thought…’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently found himself in the midst of the Stree 2 credit controversy after making remarks that many perceived as an attack on the film’s lead actors and their fan bases. The horror-comedy Stree 2, which has breathed new life into Bollywood with its massive box office success, has sparked debate over who should receive credit for drawing audiences to the theaters. Fans of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor have both claimed that their favourite stars were responsible for the film’s success, overshadowing the contributions of other cast and crew members, including director Amar Kaushik.

Khurana, who plays a key role in Stree 2, was earlier quoted as attributing the situation to a “PR game,” a comment that ignited backlash. Now, the actor has clarified his statement, saying it was misunderstood. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “It really got misconstrued. Honestly, I was trying to bring everyone together, but somehow the narrative got flipped. I never thought I would be blamed for this.”

The actor emphasised his deep loyalty to the film’s team, stating, “People who know me know that I would take a bullet in the chest for my team, for my co-actors, writers, directors, and everyone involved in the film. From the light man to the spot boy, I have immense respect for all.” Khurana chose not to delve deeper into the controversy, admitting that the issue had caused him sleepless nights and emotional distress.

The controversy began when, during an interview with Zoom, the interviewer suggested that Shraddha Kapoor’s popularity had surged after Stree 2, despite her limited screen time. Khurana responded by calling it a “PR game” and questioning whether the audience on the streets was making such claims. However, he quickly expressed his admiration for his co-stars, explaining that the success of the film should be celebrated without getting caught up in credit debates.

Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 759 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Even after 27 days in theatres, the film remains strong, with a day 27 collection of Rs 3.1 crore, surpassing the opening day numbers of several films this year.