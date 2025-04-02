Apoorva Mukhija DELETES All Pics From Instagram After Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Rebirth’ Post Amid IGL Row

Last Updated: April 02, 2025, 00:01 IST

Apoorva Mukhija deletes all Instagram posts after Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘rebirth’ post amid India’s Got Latent row.

Apoorva Mukhija worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has taken a drastic step on social media amid the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy. The influencer, who has been embroiled in the controversy, shocked her followers by deleting all her Instagram posts on April 1 without any prior announcement. This move has left her fans speculating, with many wondering if this is linked to recent developments or simply an elaborate April Fool’s prank. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her decision.

Despite wiping her Instagram clean, Apoorva still retains a massive following of 3 million on the platform. A viral screenshot of her profile shows zero posts, further fuelling curiosity. Fans have been flooding social media with theories about her sudden disappearance, but the real reason remains unclear.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Rebirth’ Post & IGL Fallout

Apoorva’s move comes shortly after Ranveer Allahbadia, also embroiled in the IGL controversy, posted about his “rebirth” on Instagram. For the uninitiated, Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, sparked outrage with his controversial comment on India’s Got Latent regarding parents’ intimacy. His remarks triggered a massive backlash, leading to legal action and multiple FIRs against him and other content creators associated with the show.

Authorities, including the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the National Commission for Women (NCW), took swift action, summoning Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and others linked to the IGL fiasco.

Ranveer’s Comeback Sparks Mixed Reactions

After securing relief from the Supreme Court, Ranveer Allahbadia returned to the digital space with a fresh start. He relaunched his popular podcast The Ranveer Show (TRS) and shared a cryptic Instagram post that read:

“Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth…”

His return has been met with mixed reactions. While Ashish Chanchlani and other influencers celebrated his comeback, the controversy is far from over. Meanwhile, comedians Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai, who recently returned from their US-Canada tour, are now facing fresh summons from cyber authorities.