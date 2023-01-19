AR Rahman Casts Vote for Oscars 2023 Nominations; Fans Say It’s for RRR Song Naatu Naatu

The nomination ceremony for the 95th academy awards is just around the corner and it is keeping members of film fraternity around the globe on their toes. And why not? Everyone is curious to know who all are heading to Oscars 2023. As the voting lines for the awards closed on Tuesday night, music maestro AR Rahman shared an update about his ballot. The Oscar-winning composer posted a screenshot of an email by The Academy. It is a notification stating that he had cast his vote. The text in the mail read, “Thank you. Your ballot has been received.” The mail also stated an instruction that read, “Please keep your voting decisions confidential. It is essential to the integrity and fairness of the process. (This includes, but is not limited to, sharing opinions with the media, and/or posting opinions on blogs, Facebook, Twitter and similar online platforms.) Thank you.”

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram on Wednesday, AR Rahman just added a victory hand emoji. His post also received a heartwarming reaction from The Academy, which dropped yellow heart icons in the comments section. However, the image left Rahman fans curious about his vote. Many began guessing it is for SS Rajamouli’s RRR while others commented that the music composer had voted for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, for which he has given music.

“RRR. It’s time for Mr. Keeravani garu to bring an Oscar to India. Naatu Naatu,” wrote a user while another commented, “Vote for RRR.” Many just used the hashtag RRR in the comments section.

RRR song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023.

In October too, AR Rahman had shared a similar post, updating his fans about his vote for the Academy Awards.

Academy Awards is a known place for AR Rahman. He has won two Oscars previously – Best Original Score and Best Original Song – for his work in the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will take place Tuesday morning (Tuesday evening in India), live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams have been tapped to announce the 2023 Academy Awards nominations. The awards ceremony will take place on Mach 12.

