Aranmanai 4 Takes Box Office By Storm, Collects Rs 30.15 Crore In The First Five Days

Tamannah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 was released in theatres worldwide on May 3. It is the fourth instalment of the Arnamanai film series which has done profitable business in the past. The film is directed by Sundar C and stars Tamannaa, Raashii Khanna and Sundar C in the lead roles. The music of this horror thriller was composed by Hiphop Tamizha. With the brilliant box office record of its prequels, the recent release opened with a decent opening amount of Rs 4.65 crore. The following weekend, the film collection rose to Rs 6.65 crore and Rs 7.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The five-day worldwide collection of the movie stands at Rs 30.15 crore. With this, it has secured the position in the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

As per Sacnilk, on Day 5, May 7, the movie earned Rs 3.4 crore. On the following day, the movie’s estimated collection stands at Rs 3 crore. The occupancy of theatres for this movie in Tamil-speaking regions is 23.59 per cent on Wednesday, May 8. Till day 5, the overseas collection stood at Rs 4 crore. Aranmani 4 was one of the highly anticipated Tamil movies of this year.

After the series of flops through Bhola Shankar and Bandra, Tamannaah Bhatia made a comeback in the entertainment industry with Aranmanai. As per media reports, the actress has been paid between Rs 4-5 crore for the movie. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the leading actresses of the South film industry. Her remuneration often lies between Rs 2-5 crore. The makers have not confirmed these speculations yet.

Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was selected for the lead role in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts the actor had to step down from the role. Sundar C later helmed the role. Santhosh Prathap secured a pivotal role alongside Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. In the Telugu dubbed version, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy were cast instead of Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh.

The release of the movie saw several delays. It was initially slated to be released during the Pongal week but was postponed for Republic Day. Later, it was pushed to April 11, followed by April 26. It was finally released on May 3.