Arbaaz Khan Holds Sshura Khan Close, Salman Khan Missing From Alizeh’s Rakhi Photo Dump

Alizeh Agnihotri’s Rakshabandhan memories were made special by her mamus, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. However, Salman Khan was missing from the family photos which have now gone viral. Rakshabandhan, the cherished festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, is being observed across the country today and the Khans also celebrated with much fervour.

In the now-viral photos, Arbaaz Khan could be seen holding his wife Sshura Khan close. Sohail Khan posed with Yug and Ayush Sharma as Arhaan Khan stood behind them. Salma Khan, the matriarch, posed with her grandkids as Arpita Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh stood behind her. In another photo, Alizeh was seen tying rakhi to her cousins.

Some Bollywood celebs have also shared touching anecdotes, recalling memories that make their bond special. The celebrations have brought a wave of warmth and nostalgia, as fans get a glimpse into the personal lives of their favourite stars. Kangana Ranaut shared a series of photos with brother, Aksht Ranaut. In the photos, she can be seen feeding him sweets and giving him a tight hug. Sanjay Dutt posted a photo with his sisters. “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju,” he captioned it. Suniel Shetty dubbed the bond between him and his sisters “Purest and most Eternal”. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are celebrating Rakhi with brother Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, after Alizeh Agnihotri, yet another third-generation Khan recently made his debut in the entertainment industry. Her younger brother Ayaan Agnihotri, who also goes by his stage name Agni, unveiled a track titled Party Fever. Ayaan has not only penned the lyrics for the song but has also rapped some portions. It also features his uncle, Salman Khan, in a cameo, who has also given additional dialogues for it.

In a super exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Ayaan says that though he’s thankful to have Salman feature in Party Fever, getting him onboard was no cakewalk. “With mamu what happens is that if I or any of my siblings and cousins go up to him and tell him that we want to do something, he tells us to go do it and then show him. Only if he likes it, he let us know if he wants to be a part of it. It’s never like, ‘Oh, let’s do it!’” Ayaan told us.