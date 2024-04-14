Arbaaz Khan Says He Cannot Offer Financial Help To Salman; Chamkila’s Last Words To Amarjot Revealed

The Khan trio—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail—are close-knit siblings who continue to show strong brotherly bonds. They stand by each other through thick and thin, even though they may not always be physically together due to their pursuits. Arbaaz recently shared on his YouTube channel Dum Biryani that despite their busy lives, they always unite in times of need. “We are very very close,” he said.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released amid much anticipation. The film is based on the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In an old interview, his dholak player, Lal Chand, who was present at the time of his assassination, recalled the incident and revealed Chamkila’s last words to Amarjot.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu share a close friendship and often take international trips together. They also share glimpses of these trips on social media. Recently, Kunal was asked if they split their bills and his fans found his answer very relatable.

Nora Fatehi recently appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allabadia’s podcast and spoke about how she doesn’t believe in feminism. She said that women are nurturers and need to take up the role of being mothers. She also spoke about how feminism has “brainwashed” men.

Aayush Sharma, the actor married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, decided to tie the knot at the age of 24 despite having no income at the time. Coming from a well-off political family, Aayush informed his parents that they would have to support Arpita financially until he sorted out his own life.

