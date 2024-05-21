Arbaaz Khan Sings For Wife Sshura Khan On ‘Magical’ Night Drive; Watch Viral Video

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in December last year. They kept their relationship private until the wedding but now, they are often seen expressing their love for one another on social media. Recently, Sshura shared a glimpse of their night drive on Instagram and Arbaaz was seen serenading her.

Arbaaz Khan sang the song You Can Do Magic by America as Sshura enjoyed the passenger princess treatment. She shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Magic @arbaazkhanofficial Night Drives.” Arbaaz reacted to the video and commented, “Spellbound.”

Watch the video here:

Arbaaz and Sshura’s love story began on the sets of the recently released film, Patna Shuklla. While Arbaaz served as the producer, Sshura worked as the makeup artist for Raveena Tandon. Arbaaz and Sshura exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony held at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on December 24, 2023

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and the former couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated in 2017. The couple was married for 19 years before they got divorced.

On his son Arhaan Khan’s chat show, Dumb Biryani, Arbaaz spoke about relationships and poked fun at his divorce and marriages. “We were of course young and we were all staying together. One still hasn’t gotten married,” he said, referring to Salman Khan. “But we got married and whatever, separated also…” Arbaaz said, leaving Sohail Khan in splits. Their reactions prompted Arbaaz’s son to congratulate them on their divorces. “And then I got remarried,” a proud Arbaaz added, leaving everyone cracking.

One of Arhaan Khan’s friends revealed that when Arbaaz Khan was getting married again, he informed Arhaan that he couldn’t make it. Arbaaz excused him, adding that he could attend Arbaaz’s next marriage. The actor’s reply left Arhaan’s friend speechless. The clip was shared on Instagram and Malaika Arora was among the many who not only watched it but also liked the post, seemingly taking Arbaaz Khan’s statements in jest.

On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan recently produced the film Patna Shuklla, featuring Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Up next, he is gearing up for Rashik Khan’s highly anticipated action film, Section 108, where he will showcase his acting prowess alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 25 this year.