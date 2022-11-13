রবিবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Archana Gautam Returns; Salman Khan Says ‘She Irritates Me But…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২২ ২:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
archana gautam bigg boss 16


Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan announced Archana Gautam is back. The Bigg Boss host revealed that Archana will get a second chance in the Bigg Boss house because Shiv Thakare provoked her with a subject out of the house. The decision was followed after a lengthy discussion about Archana’s attempt to strangle Shiv.

Salman was visibly upset with the turn of events that led to Archana’s exit. He brought Archana to the activity room and questioned her about the incident. While Archana apologized for the episode, Salman interrogated it further. He asked her if she has any friends, and she said no one offered to be her friend. Salman pointed out Priyanka tried to be her friend but she ruined that too.

Fighting back tears, Archana tried to convince Salman to give her a second chance. Salman asks her to list three people who will take her guarantee. She named Soundarya and Priyanka. Salman reminded her how she disappointed both of them. Salman said he watched the video several times and he felt that she was arrogant. Salman informed her that she broke an important rule but he called her in because there is another side to this story as well.

He then turned toward the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants in the house and grilled them about Archana-Shiv’s altercation. He questioned everyone about the incident to get their sides of stories. He asked everyone who all think it was her intent to hurt. While Priyanka and Soundarya felt it was not with Archana did not approach Shiv with the intent to hurt, others felt it was.

Salman then played a clip showing Shiv plotting to trigger Archana with Tina and a few other contestants. He also played a video in which Archana clearly told Shiv to not take her party for she will lose her mind.

Taking the scenarios played out into consideration, Salman said that he believes Shiv provoked Archana which led to the violent reaction. Salman grilled Shiv and asked him if he believes he provoked her. Shiv defended himself but Salman asked everyone about the meaning of provoking. He reminded everyone that everyone has to respect all castes, and religions and not mention political parties and leaders. He said that trigger but not about things from the world outside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman also asked the contestants to not irritate them, adding that Archana irritated him. But he praised her for remembering this is a game and all are her contestants. Salman then asked them if Archana’s exit was right. Tina Datta agreed but Priyanka Chahar Choudhary defended. When Salman asked who would want Archana back in the house, Gautam Big, Priyanka, Soundarya Sharma, and Ankit Gupta voted in favour of her return.

Before giving his verdict, Salman praised Shiv for his plotting but he shouldn’t have picked a matter from outside the house. Salman then declared that Archana will return. Her return led to an argument between Sajid Khan, Priyanka, Ankit, and Soundarya. Sajid disagreed with the decision to give Archana a second chance for he ‘doesn’t support violence.’ However, Priyanka, Ankit, and Soundarya defended her. It seems like Archana’s return will be seen on Sunday’s episode.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

