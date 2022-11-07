সোমবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Archana Provokes Sumbul, Drags Her Father Into Their Ugly Fight

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২২ ২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 16 sumbul


Bigg Boss 16 Day 36 Highlights: Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam got into a massive fight in the middle of the night in the Bigg Boss house a day after the Weekend Ka Vaar. The actress-politician got into a heated argument with the Imlie actress and dragged her father into the fight.

A huge fight broke out in the Bigg Boss house after Archana called out Sumbul for telling details of the visuals she was shown by Salman Khan. She questioned Sumbul for sharing the details of the video with Tina Datta and took a dig at Sumbul’s career and journey in Bigg Boss.

While Sumbul tried to sort the fight out with a conversation, Archana refused to back down. The fight grew bigger when Tina and Shalin jumped in and sided with Sumbul. Archana continued to take a dig at Sumbul’s career and raised questions about Tina as well. This led to Tina taking jibes at Archana’s acting career.

Archana turned the fight uglier when she mentioned Gautam and Soundarya’s romantic bond. Shalin Bhanot called Soundarya into the room and asked her to confront Archana. The actress told Archana that if she has a problem with Sumbul sharing details about the video Salman showed, Archana should also not talk about the matter to everyone.

Just as the fight appeared to be settling down, Archana dragged Sumbul’s father’s name into the fight, escalating the issue further. An angry Sumbul came charging at Archana, warning her to not drag her father’s name into their fight. “Papa pe jaana mat,” Sumbul screamed as Archana continued to provoke her. The actress fought back tears as she continued to warn Archana to not involve her father’s name. Eventually, an angry Shiv walked in and doused the fight.

He screamed at everyone for not allowing him to sleep, given that the fight was taking place at 3 am. The fight eventually settled down.

Besides getting into a fight with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam also got on Abdu Rozik’s nerves. The new captain was seen shouting at her after she subtly hinted that Abdu is biased towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

