Arjun Kapoor Drops Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Malaika Arora: ‘Staying Positive Does Not…’

Speculation of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup has ignited considerable conversation across social media platforms. Although the couple has not directly addressed these rumors, they have subtly referenced their relationship status online. Arjun Kapoor recently shared a poignant note on Instagram, focusing on navigating through pain while maintaining a positive outlook.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story to share an uplifting message which read, “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” This inspiring note came shortly after another cryptic post by the actor, which stated, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has sparked dating rumours amid reports that she and Arjun Kapoor have broken up. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is holidaying in Spain currently and has been flooding our timelines with photos from the trip. While she has been raising temperatures with her bikini-clad photos, she is also devouring good food during the trip.

Just a couple of days back, Maliaka seemingly shared a photo of a mystery man. In the photo, she was sharing a picture of a plate of clams, the beach view and a man whose face was blurred. The photo has sparked rumours that Malaika is dating again.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been a couple since 2018. While they have largely kept their relationship private, they have shared glimpses of their time together through affectionate photos from vacations and heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. The former couple finalized their divorce in May 2017, and Arbaaz recently remarried Sshura Khan.

Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood journey began with his debut in ‘Ishaqzaade’, and he has since made his mark with roles in ‘Aurangzeb,’ :2 States,’ ‘Gunday,’ ‘Finding Fanny,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Ki and Ka,’ ‘Mubarakan,’ ‘Namastey England,’ ‘India’s Most Wanted,’ ‘Panipat,’ ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,’ ‘Ek Villain Returns,’ ‘Kuttey,’ and ‘The Lady Killer.’

Fans eagerly await Arjun’s forthcoming projects, including the ‘Meri Patni Ka’ remake directed by Mudassar Aziz, where he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, Arjun is part of Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated ‘Singham Again,’ featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.