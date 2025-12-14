Arjun Rampal Confirms His Engagement With GF Gabriella Demetriades; Vidya Balan To Join Rajinikanth In Jailer 2 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 22:00 IST

Arjun Rampal confirms engagement to Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast as Dhurandhar nears ₹300 crore; Vidya Balan joins Jailer 2.

Arjun Rampal seemed to be celebrating more than just the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar. While the film raced towards the Rs 300 crore mark, the actor quietly confirmed a major personal milestone during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s new podcast Chapter 2. What began as a casual chat about love and relationships turned into the moment Rampal revealed that he and longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades were officially engaged — and he did it on camera, with zero build-up.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer wasn’t just a blockbuster—it was a phenomenon. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the 2023 actioner stormed the global box office with collections estimated between ₹605–650 crore, firmly cementing its place among Kollywood’s biggest hits. Now, with expectations sky-high, the makers are assembling an even stronger arsenal for Jailer 2, and a major addition has just been locked in.

The glossy world of Emily in Paris is gearing up for a dramatic change as the hit romantic comedy returns with its fifth season. While Paris has been the heart of Emily Cooper’s journey so far, Season 5 charts a bold new course, with the story expanding beyond France and taking Emily to Venice, Italy. The upcoming season promises heightened romance, sharper drama, and the same high-fashion escapism fans have come to love.

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik had quite an eventful journey on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19. Fans loved to see his real, unfiltered side, and he was undoubtedly among one of the most popular contestants on the reality show. However, did you know Amaal had also been approached for previous seasons of Bigg Boss? Amaal recently revealed that he had been offered Bigg Boss in the past but turned it down for five years. He explained that he didn’t want to be around ‘babas who threw urine.’ He was seemingly referring to an incident on Bigg Boss 10, where self-proclaimed godman Swami Om threw urine on fellow contestants during a captaincy task. This year, he agreed to join as the contestants were all cool, and he had the time since he was only working on two films.

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller film ‘Dhurandhar’, starring Ranveer Singh, released in theatres on December 5. The film has been making waves at the box office, and has continued its strong foothold more than a week after its release. Meanwhile, a number of celebrities shared their reviews, and gushed over the film. Major actor Adivi Sesh was mighty impressed with Dhurandhar, and he took to social media to praise the movie. While he lauded all actors in the movie, right from Ranveer Singh to R Madhavan, he revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi’s performances were his favourites.

