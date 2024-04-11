বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Arjun Rampal Opens Up About Time When He Struggled To Pay Rent: ‘I Had No Source Of Income’

arjun rampal birthday 2023 11 cc8e4ea82d16569444c815b04ced6220


Arjun Rampal talked about his phase of struggle in a recent interview.

Arjun Rampal talked about his phase of struggle in a recent interview.

Arjun Rampal recalled about a tough phase in his career when he was struggling to make ends meet.

Arjun Rampal recently shared insights into his early career struggles, including a period when he lacked a steady income, in a conversation with Pop Diaries. He reflected negatively on his own performance in the 2001 movie “Moksha,” directed by Ashok Mehta, where he co-starred with Manisha Koirala.

Arjun recounted, “I was a very successful model, and Ashok Mehta came to me with this film Moksha, where I was paired opposite this fantastic actor, Manisha Koirala. She was at her peak at that time… I was shooting a scene with her in the Chambal valley, the rushes came and I saw myself and I hated myself. I thought, ‘My God, you’re horrible’. So, I decided I’m not going to model anymore. I didn’t know that the film would take six years to get made.”

During this financially unstable period, Rampal lived in Seven Bungalows, Andheri, Mumbai, and highlighted the kindness of his landlord, a Sardarji, who showed understanding despite Rampal’s inability to pay rent on time. “I had no source of income in that period of time. I was living in Seven Bungalows (in Andheri, Mumbai) at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, a Sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai (You don’t have the money, do you)?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega (Never mind, I’m sure you’ll pay me).’ He was the sweetest man; you need those kind of breaks in your life,” Rampal shared.

Rampal was most recently seen in the movie “Crakk,” which was released on February 23. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film features Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. “Crakk” narrates the tale of a man’s rise from Mumbai’s slums to the heights of extreme underground sports. The film is a collaborative effort produced by Reliance Entertainment, Vidyut’s Action Hero Films, and PZ Pictures, with additional production support from Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

