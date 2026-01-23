Armaan Malik Shares Health Update Days After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m Feeling Much Better’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 07:38 IST

Armaan Malik, who was hospitalized a few days ago, has shared a health update with fans and thanked them for checking in.

Armaan Malik Shares Health Update Days After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m Feeling Much Better’

Singer Armaan Malik left fans concerned after he shared that he was hospitalized a few days ago. On January 18, he shared a photo from the hospital, and wrote that the last few days hadn’t been good for him health-wise. Emphasizing the need to prioritize his well-being, Armaan said it was time for him to rest and recharge. Now, days after sharing the post, the singer has shared a health update with fans. He reassured that he is feeling much better, and is taking things slow.

Armaan Malik Shares Health Update

On Thursday, Armaan Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans for checking in, and reassured them that he is doing much better now. He also wrote that he has been resting and taking things slow. “Quick update! I’m feeling much better. Resting it out and taking things slow. Thank you for checking in, love you guys so much x,” read his post.

Fans were relieved, and while one netizen wrote, “So glad to hear that take all the time you need to rest and heal, your health comes first. Sending lots of love right back,” another one commented, “Thank you for the update Armaan! I was kind of getting worried about you! Please take good care of yourself. Rest up! Everything else can wait! Love you!!”

On January 18, Armaan shared a photo of himself from the hospital. The picture showed him with an IV line in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “last few days have not been fun but I’m good now! time to rest up & recharge.”

Later, he shared another post urging everyone to prioritize their health and well-being. “nothing matters more than your health. make sure to include yourself in the list of things you need to take care of this year. I learnt this the hard way,” he wrote.

In other news, Armaan Malik hit the headlines a few weeks ago after he urged fans to end comparisons with his brother Amaal Mallik, and to stop pitting them against each other. He shared a statement that read, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed. Please end the comparisons. We’re bigger than that.” He further added that there is a lot more music in store for fans, and that they shouldn’t waste their energy on the comparisons. “There’s too much exciting music and momentum coming in the new year to waste energy on this. Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking peace & love x,” he wrote.

