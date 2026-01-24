Arun Govil Disagrees With AR Rahman: ‘If There Was Communal Bias, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Wouldn’t Be Stars’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 22:00 IST

Arun Govil has reacted strongly to AR Rahman’s recent remarks about possible communal bias in the film industry, saying cinema has always transcended religion and identity.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman recently found himself at the centre of a heated debate following remarks he made during an interview with BBC Asian Network. Reflecting on the changing power dynamics within the music industry, Rahman had suggested that decision-making today often rests with “people who are not creative,” adding that it “might be a communal thing.” His comments quickly triggered strong reactions across social media and within sections of the film fraternity.

What Arun Govil Said

Reacting to the controversy, actor-politician Arun Govil, best known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, weighed in with a firm rebuttal. Speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of an event organised by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT) on Friday evening, Govil dismissed the notion of communal bias within the film industry.

“In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias,” he said.

Govil further cited some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars to underline his point. “Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars. If there were communal bias, how would they have become stars?”

What Did A.R. Rahman Say?

Rahman’s remarks that sparked the debate came during his BBC Asian Network interview, where he spoke about how creative authority has shifted over the years. “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face,” he said, adding that such decisions often reached him indirectly, likening the process to “Chinese whispers.”

Following the backlash, Rahman released a video message clarifying his position. He stressed that music has always been his way of connecting with India’s diverse cultural fabric and that he never intended to hurt sentiments. Expressing pride in India’s multicultural ethos and freedom of expression, Rahman highlighted several inclusive projects he has been associated with, reiterating his gratitude to the country and reaffirming his commitment to music as a unifying force.

