Aryan and Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda Attend BFF Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ Screening; Pics Go Viral

Bollywood’s elite gathered in style for the much-awaited screening of Ananya Panday’s thriller CTRL, but the real buzz centred on the star-studded guest list, especially Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The stylish sibling duo turned heads as they arrived together, both donning chic white outfits that had fans swooning. Aryan, with his trademark calm demeanour, looked effortlessly cool, while Suhana’s grace in a coordinated look was hard to miss. The sibling duo wasn’t the only one making waves as Navya Naveli Nanda also made a bold statement in a chic denim look paired with a white top.

As for the star of the night, Ananya Panday, she dazzled in an all-white ensemble that complemented her poised demeanour. Ananya posed with her close friends, all smiles, celebrating the premiere of her cyber-thriller film. Other notable guests included Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Meezaan Jafri, who kept their fashion choices laid-back yet stylish. Rakul Preet Singh was spotted with her husband Jacky Bhagnani, while Rhea Chakraborty embraced a comfy vibe with loose bottoms and a tee.

CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-written with Avinash Sampath, has been generating a lot of hype ahead of its official release. The film features gripping dialogues penned by Sumukhi Suresh and centers on Nella and Joe, a perfect influencer couple whose life spirals out of control after Joe’s infidelity. Nella uses a mysterious AI app to exact revenge, but things quickly take a terrifying turn. The suspense-laden plot is already sparking anticipation among movie buffs.

Ananya Panday recently shared her thoughts about working on the film, stating, “It’s very, very scary. I’m not tech-savvy, so I was clueless about AI, but after doing this film, there was a ten-minute silence in my house because it was that impactful.” She added, “When we started, it felt like a far-off reality, but now, we joke it’s almost like a documentary.”

CTRL will officially be streaming on Netflix from October 4, and fans can’t wait to see what this thrilling film has in store.