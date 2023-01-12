As Naatu Naatu Wins Golden Globe, MM Keeravani & Rajamouli Perform RRR Song’s Hook Step; Viral Video

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR made India splendidly proud as the film’s song Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for the Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards which took place in Beverly Hills on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in India). ‘Naatu Naatu’ music composer MM Keeravani got emotional as he thanked Rajamouli and RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR while accepting the honour on stage.

After winning the honour, Rajamouli and Keeravani grooved to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate Naatu Naatu hook step has gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Keeravani, who is also his cousin, and congratulated the veteran music composer on the huge victory. Keeravani attended the Golden Globes ceremony along with Rajamouli, Ram Charan Charan and Jr NTR. All the four men were accompanied by their wives.

Rajamouli wrote, “SPEECHLESS! Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations and thank you PEDDANNA for giving me Naatu Naatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release #GoldenGlobes.”

RRR was the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globes after Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001). The film garnered the worldwide love and acclaim upon its release. Apart from Indian celebrities, many big international film personalities like The Russo Brothers, JJ Abrams, James Gunn, Jessica Chastain, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan, Frances Fisher and Edgar Wright have showered immense praise on the film. While it won in the Best Song (Motion Picture) category, RRR lost Best Picture (Non-English Language) category to Argentina, 1985.

