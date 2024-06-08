Asim Riaz Is ‘Very Insecure’, Didn’t Give Space to Himanshi Khurana, Abu Malik Makes SHOCKING Claim

Asim Riaz’s former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik has made some shocking claims about him and his past relationship with Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana. Asim was recently in the news for reportedly being evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 after getting into an alleged fight with host Rohit Shetty.

Now, Abu Malik has said that Asim is “a very insecure man”. “This is his basic nature actually,” Abu told Zoom/Times Now.com. “A leopard can’t change his skin no matter what. He is a guy who flares up. He had epic battles with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. If anyone goes against him, he carries a grudge against them… He has a lot of inbuilt insecurity. He tries to make everything ugly which I feel is inherent. When I was with him, I could see that he was very insecure. I had told him that he would be very successful after Bigg Boss but he used to talk about economics a lot. He once told me how he used to sell dry fruits. God gave him something and he is something. But the level of his arrogance is too much, it’s visible now.”

Talking about his reported eviction from KKK 14, Abu said, “He is also very suspicious about many things like taking care of himself. He must have thought ‘mujhe kuch ho gaya to?’ He could have politely requested that I am not capable of doing this stunt. He could have told this off camera. This line he said ‘main har hafte ek gadi khareed sakta hu’ is just his way of showing off his wealth.”

Abu also spoke about Asim’s breakup with Himanshi Khurana and revealed that he got to know about their split at Arti Singh’s wedding. Arti was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13. “It feels like he was imposing on what she should and shouldn’t do. That was the reason and I heard about it at Arti’s wedding. Himanshi has a career to build. Actors have to give each other space. Between Asim and Himanshi, space was evidently not there. She must have walked out of the relationship.”