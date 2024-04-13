শনিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Atlee’s Baby John With Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh POSTPONED? Here’s What We Know

Varun Dhawan in the first look teaser of Baby John.

Varun Dhawan in the first look teaser of Baby John.

As per a recent report, Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s film with Atlee has been pushed from its previous release date.

Reportedly, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has faced a setback in its scheduled release. The action-packed awaited film has been postponed from its initial May 31st date, with the new release date yet to be confirmed. The production team aims to reschedule the premiere for sometime in June or July of 2024.

As per a report by PeepingMoon, the delay in the release is primarily due to unfinished production and post-production tasks. Despite an extensive shoot spanning over 75 days since August 2023, about 10-12 days of filming remain, which are projected to conclude by the end of April. Following the filming, an elaborate post-production phase will ensue, necessitating the push-back of the film’s release.

While the team contemplates potential release dates in June and July, an official date will only be announced once production wraps up entirely. In the wake of Baby John’s postponement, rumors abound that the highly anticipated sci-fi spectacle, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, with stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, may target the vacated slot, although this remains unconfirmed.

‘Baby John’ is an official Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil action thriller ‘Theri’ from 2016, featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, previously portrayed by Vijay. The narrative follows a former police officer striving to protect his daughter from looming threats, with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi playing pivotal roles. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha, under the production banners of Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios), Priya Atlee (A For Apple Productions), and Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios), presented by Atlee.

The first look was unveiled by the makers in February. The short clip shows a glimpse of a battlefield, with Varun’s character seated on a throne with guns around it. A few traditional dancers can also be seen around him. “Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas!,” Atlee wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



