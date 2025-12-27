Avneet Kaur Serves Sexy Winter Fashion In Switzerland With Burgundy Knit Look | See Pics | Television News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 18:53 IST

Avneet Kaur stuns in Switzerland with a burgundy knit sweater, denim jeans, brown boots and luxe accessories, set against snowy mountains and festive Christmas trees.

Winter fashion, but make it cute, cosy and quietly luxe, that’s the vibe Avneet Kaur is serving in Switzerland. Set against postcard-perfect views, her look blends warmth, style and effortless holiday glamour.

In her latest Instagram post, Avneet is dressed in a rich burgundy knit sweater that instantly becomes the hero of the outfit. The sweater features textured ruffle detailing down the front and on the cuffs, adding a soft, romantic touch to an otherwise snug winter staple. The deep wine shade pops beautifully against the snowy-blue skies and green landscapes, making it ideal for a European winter escape.

She pairs the sweater with fitted light-blue denim jeans that balance the bulk of the knit and keep the silhouette clean and flattering. The jeans are tucked neatly into knee-high brown leather boots, a classic winter choice that’s both practical and polished. The boots ground the look and add a subtle equestrian feel, perfect for strolling through scenic European towns.

Her accessories are minimal but smart. Slung across her body is a compact brown leather shoulder bag with a gold chain strap, adding a hint of luxury without overpowering the outfit. She finishes the look with slim, tinted sunglasses in warm tones, which add a retro edge and protect her eyes from the bright alpine sun.

Avneet’s hair is pulled back into a sleek ponytail, keeping the look fuss-free and letting the outfit shine. Her makeup is understated yet sharp with defined brows, soft blush and a muted lip that complements the burgundy knit.

The setting elevates everything. She’s surrounded by Switzerland’s winter beauty, towering Christmas trees decorated with red ornaments, snow-capped mountains in the distance, bare-branched trees lining open walkways, and sunlight breaking through dramatic clouds.

It’s the kind of look that says winter vacation without trying too hard.

Avneet Kaur began her journey in showbiz as a tiny powerhouse on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010, later joining Dance Ke Superstars. By 2012, she had smoothly transitioned into acting with Meri Maa, followed by Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain and a memorable stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she became the youngest contestant ever.

Her acting graph only climbed higher with roles in Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Hamari Sister Didi, before making her film debut in Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani (2014). Over the years, Avneet impressed in Chandra Nandini and as the fierce Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

On the big screen, she’s been seen in Chidiakhana, Tiku Weds Sheru, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, and the murder mystery Party Till I Die. Most recently, she starred in Love in Vietnam, India and Vietnam’s first co-production, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan.

