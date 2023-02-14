মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops Fun Video with a Pathaan Twist to Reveal Dream Girl 2 Release Date

ayushmann dream girl 2


The video teases Ayushmann's look as a woman but doesn't reveal his full face.

A new fun video shared by Ayushmann Khurrana shows him, dressed as a woman, talking to someone sounding like Shah Rukh Khan over the phone.

The Pathaan fever is everywhere, and its influence can be seen in a video released by the makers of Dream Girl 2, to announce the release date of the film. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer, Dream Girl 2, is all set to release on July 7. Fans of the talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, can finally mark their calendars as the release date has been announced.

In the fun video, Ayushmann can be seen interacting with someone sounding like Shah Rukh Khan over the phone. Ayushmann introduces himself as a girl named Pooja. He will not only play the role of Karam but will also be playing a girl in the movie and it would be fun to see how he looks as a girl. This new avatar of Ayushmann is sure to leave the audience in splits.

The voice introduces himself as ‘Pathaan’ and also mentions SRK’s upcoming film, Jawan. Watch the video here:

The film team has surely taken an interesting route to start the film’s campaign and to register the release date, #7KoSaathMein.

Balaji Telefilms’ Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office and was loved by the audience for its unique storyline and Ayushmann’s performance. The film showcased Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman and the concept was loved by the audience.

Apart from Ayushmann, the sequel will have Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The makers have promised that the sequel will be even more hilarious and entertaining than the first part.

The release of Dream Girl 2 is eagerly awaited by the fans of Ayushmann Khurrana and the audience can expect a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment. The movie is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience and Ayushmann’s performance as a girl is expected to be the highlight of the film.

