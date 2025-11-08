Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 21:00 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Aneet Padda’s reaction to Shakti Shalini announcement, saying she was “very excited” to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

After the surprise announcement of Shakti Shalini during Thamma’s end credits, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that actress Aneet Padda was “very excited” to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) is expanding once again — and this time, it’s introducing a new leading lady. After Thamma lit up Diwali 2025 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, fans were treated to a surprise announcement during the film’s end credits: Aneet Padda, star of Saiyaara, will headline Shakti Shalini, the sixth film in Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s wildly successful cinematic universe.

A Grand Introduction to Shakti Shalini

Before the credits rolled, the teaser text appeared on screen, “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.”

The reveal sent fans into a frenzy, marking the arrival of a fresh face in Maddock’s supernatural world. Soon after, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to celebrate Aneet’s entry with an affectionate shout-out, writing, “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another — keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible. So proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet ✨.”

Aneet replied warmly to his message, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always 🩷 Thank you so much, it’s a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk.”

Ayushmann on Aneet’s Excitement for the Film

In a recent viral video, Ayushmann revealed that Aneet was “the first one” to watch the Thamma trailer at producer Dinesh Vijan’s office and couldn’t contain her excitement. “She texted me from there and said, ‘I’m so excited for Thamma!’ She’s very sweet,” Ayushmann shared. “Both of us are from small cities in Punjab, so I’m really happy to see her join this universe. I look forward to crossing paths with her soon.”

A New Chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

With Thamma still making waves for its clever cameos, meta humour, and fan-favourite moments, the stage is now set for Shakti Shalini to expand the MHCU further. Starring Aneet Padda in a powerful, mythological-inspired role, the film promises a blend of spirituality, scares, and social commentary — a signature of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s universe.

Shakti Shalini will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and if the teaser is anything to go by, Aneet Padda’s “shakti” is about to take over the big screen.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 08, 2025, 21:00 IST

News movies bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’