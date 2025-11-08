শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News Abrar Ahmed’s magic, Saim Ayub’s fireworks seal series win for Pakistan against South Africa | Cricket News নোয়াখালীতে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে ‘কটূক্তিপূর্ণ বক্তব্যের’ প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল মানবিক মূল্যবোধ ও সমতার চেতনা জাগ্রত করতে হবে: গয়েশ্বর Ranji Trophy: Emotional Musheer Khan slams hundred for Mumbai hours after losing uncle | Cricket News Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’ | Bollywood News সংস্কার নয়, এখন প্রয়োজন ‘রিসেট বাটন’: তাসনিম জারা কৃষকদের বিনামূল্যে উচ্চফলনশীল গাজর-টমেটোর বীজ বিতরণ বাকৃবি’র Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Aneet Padda’s reaction to Shakti Shalini announcement, saying she was “very excited” to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

After the surprise announcement of Shakti Shalini during Thamma’s end credits, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that actress Aneet Padda was “very excited” to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

After the surprise announcement of Shakti Shalini during Thamma’s end credits, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that actress Aneet Padda was “very excited” to join the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) is expanding once again — and this time, it’s introducing a new leading lady. After Thamma lit up Diwali 2025 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, fans were treated to a surprise announcement during the film’s end credits: Aneet Padda, star of Saiyaara, will headline Shakti Shalini, the sixth film in Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s wildly successful cinematic universe.

A Grand Introduction to Shakti Shalini

Before the credits rolled, the teaser text appeared on screen, “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.”

The reveal sent fans into a frenzy, marking the arrival of a fresh face in Maddock’s supernatural world. Soon after, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to celebrate Aneet’s entry with an affectionate shout-out, writing, “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another — keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible. So proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet ✨.”

Aneet replied warmly to his message, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always 🩷 Thank you so much, it’s a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk.”

Ayushmann on Aneet’s Excitement for the Film

In a recent viral video, Ayushmann revealed that Aneet was “the first one” to watch the Thamma trailer at producer Dinesh Vijan’s office and couldn’t contain her excitement. “She texted me from there and said, ‘I’m so excited for Thamma!’ She’s very sweet,” Ayushmann shared. “Both of us are from small cities in Punjab, so I’m really happy to see her join this universe. I look forward to crossing paths with her soon.”

A New Chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

With Thamma still making waves for its clever cameos, meta humour, and fan-favourite moments, the stage is now set for Shakti Shalini to expand the MHCU further. Starring Aneet Padda in a powerful, mythological-inspired role, the film promises a blend of spirituality, scares, and social commentary — a signature of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s universe.

Shakti Shalini will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and if the teaser is anything to go by, Aneet Padda’s “shakti” is about to take over the big screen.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published:

November 08, 2025, 21:00 IST

News movies bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News

Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News

নোয়াখালীতে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে ‘কটূক্তিপূর্ণ বক্তব্যের’ প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

নোয়াখালীতে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে ‘কটূক্তিপূর্ণ বক্তব্যের’ প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

মানবিক মূল্যবোধ ও সমতার চেতনা জাগ্রত করতে হবে: গয়েশ্বর

মানবিক মূল্যবোধ ও সমতার চেতনা জাগ্রত করতে হবে: গয়েশ্বর

সংস্কার নয়, এখন প্রয়োজন ‘রিসেট বাটন’: তাসনিম জারা

সংস্কার নয়, এখন প্রয়োজন ‘রিসেট বাটন’: তাসনিম জারা

‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News

‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ From Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Is OUT; Anirudh’s Electrifying Tribute To The Superstar Wins Hearts | Tamil Cinema News

2026 Grammys Nominations: Yungblud Says ‘So Lucky to Do This’ While Cardi B Calls It A Dream | Hollywood News

2026 Grammys Nominations: Yungblud Says ‘So Lucky to Do This’ While Cardi B Calls It A Dream | Hollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST