শনিবার , ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১লা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ১০:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’


Last Updated:

Recalling the painful experience, B Praak spoke candidly about the unbearable sorrow he faced.

B Praak with his wife Meera.

B Praak with his wife Meera.

In an emotional conversation, singer B Praak opened up about the devastating loss of his newborn son, who passed away at the time of birth in June 2022. The singer, known for his soulful voice in songs like Filhall, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Mann Bharryaa 2.0, had previously shared the heartbreaking news on social media, but it was during a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra that he fully expressed the depth of his grief.

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2020. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 in Chandigarh, had announced their second pregnancy in April 2022. Unfortunately, their joy was short-lived when their son passed away shortly after birth.

Recalling the painful experience, B Praak spoke candidly about the unbearable sorrow he faced. “If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son,” he shared through tears. “I came back to the hospital, and Meera looked at me and said, ‘Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete.’ That moment was so difficult. We lost everything in life. We became so negative, so broken. To this day, she’s upset with me for how I handled it,” he added, revealing the emotional toll the loss took on both him and his wife.

The singer went on to describe how the grief affected their relationship, and how the memory of losing their son still weighs heavily on them. B Praak, known for his powerful ballads, spoke about the deep sadness that followed the loss, a pain he felt was impossible to compare to anything he had ever experienced before.

In the statement he had shared earlier, B Praak had written, “With deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents.” The singer also expressed gratitude towards the medical staff, saying, “We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time.”

News movies B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

গোটা শীতে শুধু এক কোয়া রসুন খান! শরীরে কত বড় প্রভাব পড়ে, সারায় এক ডজন রোগ garlic benefits cures good for stomach
গোটা শীতে শুধু এক কোয়া রসুন খান! শরীরে কত বড় প্রভাব পড়ে, সারায় এক ডজন রোগ garlic benefits cures good for stomach
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’
B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
অনুব্রতর পর তিনিই ভরসা? নিরাপত্তা বাড়ল জেলা পরিষদ সভাপতি কাজল শেখের!
অনুব্রতর পর তিনিই ভরসা? নিরাপত্তা বাড়ল জেলা পরিষদ সভাপতি কাজল শেখের!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India’s Playing XI for Perth Test: Ravi Shastri picks KL Rahul and Nitish Reddy for Border Gavaskar Trophy opener | Cricket News
India’s Playing XI for Perth Test: Ravi Shastri picks KL Rahul and Nitish Reddy for Border Gavaskar Trophy opener | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দৃষ্টি প্রতিবন্ধী পর্বতারোহীর এভারেস্ট জয়

দৃষ্টি প্রতিবন্ধী পর্বতারোহীর এভারেস্ট জয়

 জিআই স্বীকৃতি পেল রাজশাহীর আম

জিআই স্বীকৃতি পেল রাজশাহীর আম

 Randeep Hooda Reportedly Dating Lin Laishram, Karan Kundrra is Ready to Marry Tejasswi This Year

Randeep Hooda Reportedly Dating Lin Laishram, Karan Kundrra is Ready to Marry Tejasswi This Year

 ২ প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের সংঘর্ষে ভোটকেন্দ্র রণক্ষেত্র, আহত ৪

২ প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের সংঘর্ষে ভোটকেন্দ্র রণক্ষেত্র, আহত ৪

 নীরোগ, সুস্থ ও দীর্ঘ জীবন চান? রোজ ডায়েটে রাখুন গুটিকয়েক আঙুরgrapes in regular diet makes you healthy superfit with a long living life – News18 Bangla

নীরোগ, সুস্থ ও দীর্ঘ জীবন চান? রোজ ডায়েটে রাখুন গুটিকয়েক আঙুরgrapes in regular diet makes you healthy superfit with a long living life – News18 Bangla

 Yuzvendra Chahal grabs five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut | Cricket News

Yuzvendra Chahal grabs five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut | Cricket News

 নিউ ইয়র্কে বাংলাদেশ স্থায়ী মিশনে সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবস উদযাপন

নিউ ইয়র্কে বাংলাদেশ স্থায়ী মিশনে সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবস উদযাপন

 খালেদা জিয়াকে বিদেশ পাঠানোর দাবি গণফোরামের

খালেদা জিয়াকে বিদেশ পাঠানোর দাবি গণফোরামের

 Fruit for Health: জল আর শাঁসে হার মানবে নারকেলও, তেমনই স্বাস্থ্যগুণও! এই ফল মেলে হাতের কাছেই, খেয়েছেন?

Fruit for Health: জল আর শাঁসে হার মানবে নারকেলও, তেমনই স্বাস্থ্যগুণও! এই ফল মেলে হাতের কাছেই, খেয়েছেন?

 Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !

Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !