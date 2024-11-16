B Praak BREAKS Down In Tears Recalling Newborn Son’s Death: ‘To This Day, My Wife Is Upset…’

Last Updated: November 16, 2024, 00:17 IST

Recalling the painful experience, B Praak spoke candidly about the unbearable sorrow he faced.

B Praak with his wife Meera.

In an emotional conversation, singer B Praak opened up about the devastating loss of his newborn son, who passed away at the time of birth in June 2022. The singer, known for his soulful voice in songs like Filhall, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Mann Bharryaa 2.0, had previously shared the heartbreaking news on social media, but it was during a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra that he fully expressed the depth of his grief.

B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2020. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 in Chandigarh, had announced their second pregnancy in April 2022. Unfortunately, their joy was short-lived when their son passed away shortly after birth.

Recalling the painful experience, B Praak spoke candidly about the unbearable sorrow he faced. “If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son,” he shared through tears. “I came back to the hospital, and Meera looked at me and said, ‘Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete.’ That moment was so difficult. We lost everything in life. We became so negative, so broken. To this day, she’s upset with me for how I handled it,” he added, revealing the emotional toll the loss took on both him and his wife.

The singer went on to describe how the grief affected their relationship, and how the memory of losing their son still weighs heavily on them. B Praak, known for his powerful ballads, spoke about the deep sadness that followed the loss, a pain he felt was impossible to compare to anything he had ever experienced before.

In the statement he had shared earlier, B Praak had written, “With deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents.” The singer also expressed gratitude towards the medical staff, saying, “We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time.”