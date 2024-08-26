সোমবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১২ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Babil Khan Expresses Grief As He Shares Unseen Childhood Photos With Father Irrfan Khan, Fans React

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Babil Khan shares photos with Irrfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming production is The Umesh Chronicles stars Babil Khan.

Babil Khan often shares throwback photos of his father and late actor Irrfan Khan and today also it was no different day. He took to his social handle and shared unseen childhood photos with him. In no time it went viral and fans were seen reacting to it. Many even praised him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil Khan shared the photos in which he is seen posing with his father. He is looking very cute. Babil has only written ‘Grief’ in his caption. As soon as he shared the photos, fans reacted. One of the fans wrote, “He is a part of you. You are him and everything more. Turn grief to pride.” Another wrote, “Grief – The wave that washes our soul, dampen our eyes, ache in heart, but also a smile. May the smile lasts longer than ache & tears.”

Take a look here:

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming production is The Umesh Chronicles starring Babil Khan and features Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo, was also screened at the ongoing IFFM. This project marks Shoojit’s fifth collaboration with Big B after Shoebite, Piku, Pink, and Gulabo Sitabo. Talking about The Umesh Chronicles, the filmmaker exclusively tells News18 Showsha, “It’s a beautiful film we wanted to collaborate on with Jakob Ihre, who shot my first film, Yahaan. He has done the photography for projects like Chernobyl and Spaceman, which are world-class productions. We were elated to go back and collaborate on this very beautiful and simple film that’s all about nostalgia, growing up in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.”

For the unversed, Babil shared and deleted a post in which he wrote, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.” He then followed it up with a cryptic post about heartbreak. “Oh I know somehow, I know how you love when he plays his fender, It f**ks me up so now I’m takin my turn, I woke up next to someone new again and I don’t remember, where I left the keys to my ride home. Still wishin’ I left them at yours. It’s so hard not to be yours,” he wrote.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Source link

