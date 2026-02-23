BAFTA 2026 Row: John Davidson Apologises After Slur At Michael B. Jordan Moment | Hollywood News

Last Updated: February 24, 2026, 03:41 IST

John Davidson says he is “deeply mortified” after a racial slur was heard during Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTA moment, as BAFTA issues apology.

Michael B. Jordan at the BAFTA 2026 ceremony in London.

A controversy has erupted following an incident at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where actor John Davidson was heard shouting a racial slur during a live segment featuring Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

The moment occurred as the two Sinners stars took the stage to present the Best Visual Effects award to Avatar: Fire and Ash. The ceremony, held on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre, was later broadcast on BBC One with a two-hour delay in the UK. However, the slur remained audible and uncensored during the telecast, triggering backlash.

Davidson has since issued a detailed statement addressing the incident.

“Deeply Mortified”: Davidson’s Statement

In his official response, Davidson thanked British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the event organisers for their support. He explained that the outburst was linked to involuntary tics associated with Tourette Syndrome and was not reflective of his personal beliefs.

“I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs,” he said. “I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

He added, “I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

Davidson further referenced the documentary I Swear, which explores the origins and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome, stating that he has spent his life advocating for empathy and awareness. He also revealed that he chose to leave the auditorium early, acknowledging the distress the incident may have caused.

BAFTA and BBC Take Responsibility

Following the backlash, BAFTA and the BBC released a joint apology. They confirmed that attendees had been warned before the ceremony that they might hear “strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony,” referencing Davidson’s condition.

“We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all,” the statement read. The organisations also thanked Jordan and Lindo for their “incredible dignity and professionalism” during the uncomfortable moment, pledging to “keep inclusion at the core of all we do.”

Despite the controversy, the evening marked a major win for Jordan, who took home the Best Actor award for Sinners at the ceremony.

