Barkha Singh Wants to Do Dark Roles Like Gone Girl, Says ‘I Think I’ll Be Great at It’

Mention Girl Next Door and one of the first actresses that come to our minds is Barkha Singh. Having starred in several online skits and OTT shows, Barkha has always made every girl next door character starkly different from the ones she’s previously done. However, Barkha now craves some dark content. The actress, speaking with News18.com, said that she wants to essay a dark role, something like a Gone Girl as well.

“While I am thoroughly enjoying the girl next door shows — don’t get me wrong, I love doing this because I feel it has a huge audience for everyone related to these kinds of characters — I definitely want to do something dark. Like The Great Weddings of Munnes, it was still in the space of the girl next door but I got to do a new genre that I had not done before which was pure, simple comedy. I hope I get to see myself in something very dark, very deglammed project like a Gone Girl. I think I will be great at it, not tooting my own horn,” she said.

“The reason I say that is because I want to do it so badly. If you know you want to do it so badly, you know you’re going to give your all to it,” she added.

While Barkha waits for the right script to come her way that will throw her completely outside her comfort zone, she is enjoying the love her Amazon MiniTV series Please Find Attached is receiving. Into its third season, Barkha is seen with Ayush Mehra.

Speaking about the third season, the actress said, “The characters, Sanya (Barkha) and Shaurya (Ayush) have matured in season 3. Now we’re dealing with more mature topics like finding your own individuality within a relationship because by season 3, Shaurya and Sanya are in a full-fledged relationship so that’s what we’ve tried to cover — how do you deal with office romance and at-home but at the same time, having your sense of individuality, being fair to your own goals and aspirations while still being in a relationship and giving your everything in the relationship.”

Barkha is among the first few actors who ventured into the digital space long before it become the new big thing. The actress would feature in numerous skits and shows, making her a popular name among digital viewers. When she was asked if there are any drawbacks to the sudden rise of OTT, Barkha said, “I think it is a great space and for me, there is negative about it. As an actor and creator, I feel it has allowed you so much freedom to experiment with genre-breaking films.”

Recalling her own journey, Barkha said, “I was doing daily soaps so I was like a proper bahu and then somehow we ended up in this space, not knowing what’s gonna happen and five years later, it is going to become huge were big stars were also releasing their films on OTT platforms. I consider myself lucky that we found ourselves at kind of the right place at the right time.”

Please Find Attached is now streaming on Amazon MiniTV. Barkha will also be seen this weekend in Maja Ma.

