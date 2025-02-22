Advertise here
শনিবার , ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৯ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Now Officially Divorced, Settle $60 Million House Deal

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৫ ৭:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially divorced after settling finances, with Affleck leaning on Jennifer Garner for support.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now officially divorced.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now officially divorced.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially divorced, marking the end of their marriage after nearly two years. According to TMZ, the former couple finalised their divorce settlement on January 6, and a judge approved it on February 21.

Although legally single now, Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been living separate lives for quite some time. The duo, who rekindled their romance after nearly two decades apart, tied the knot in 2022.

Reports suggest that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, meaning they had to divide their shared assets. TMZ states that one of the key points in their settlement was their $60 million Beverly Hills home, which they have now officially sorted out.

Lopez, who filed for divorce in August 2024, has been vocal about her desire to focus on herself. The Atlas actress previously stated that she is prioritizing self-care, healing, and personal growth this year.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been relying on the support of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children during this transition. The Justice League actor has also had to deal with an unexpected situation involving law enforcement at his Brentwood residence. Amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, authorities reportedly visited his home and advised him to evacuate as part of a safety protocol.

In the midst of all this, Affleck has been reconnecting with his family. Sources say that despite his personal challenges, he is willing to be there for Garner whenever needed.

Garner, on the other hand, has been actively supporting friends and those affected by the L.A. wildfires. However, a Daily Mail report suggests that those close to her worry she might be overextending herself. A source revealed that she needs to “relax” and take time for herself, especially as she continues to assist others.

Once known for acting as a bridge between Affleck and Lopez, Garner is now reportedly focused on maintaining balance in her own life. The source added that Affleck remains deeply appreciative of her and would drop “everything” to help her if needed.

Source link

