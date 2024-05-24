শুক্রবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৪ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bhansali REFUSED to Take ‘Bigger Stars’ in Heeramandi, Takes Dig at ‘Star System’: ‘I Need Actors’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৪, ২০২৪ ১২:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
heeramandi sanjay leela bhansali 2024 05 cad9b0df8df322c5f25642bd603cdbc7


Heeramandi marks the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in OTT space.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has opened up about how he finalised the casting of his Netflix web series ‘Heeramandi’, which has received mixed reviews.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed he was certain that he didn’t need “bigger stars” in his debut Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’. The filmmaker opened up about how he finalised the casting of the much talked-about show, which has received polarised reviews from the audience.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Bhansali said that his casting process is very “instinctive” and “spontaneous”. He explained, “I don’t analyse things too much. If I see Shantanu Maheshwari who’s walked into the office for ‘Gangubai’, I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, he’s on.’ He was in a dance show. When my mother was watching that dance show, I went to meet her. I was leaving for office. She said, ‘See this boy is dancing very well. You should cast him somewhere.’ I said, ‘Yeah’.”

Citing another instance, Bhansali recalled, “The same thing happened with Shreya Ghoshal years ago. My mom was watching her on a show and she was extraordinary. And I looked at her and called her after some months and said you will sing for Aishwarya in ‘Devdas’. And she wouldn’t believe it. The same happened with Taha [Shah Badussha]. He came for some role. He sat there and I said, ‘You’re Tajdar.’ In that one moment, you have to know that it has to be Sonakshi Sinha. There cannot be another Fareedan. There cannot be another Mallikajaan. A lot of people asked, ‘Don’t you think we need bigger stars? I said no, these are fantastic actors’.”

Sharing his views on the actors vs star system in the industry, Bhansali added, “I need actors. I feel stars are a system we should get rid of in our industry. We need very good actors. And if the stars are very good actors, like I have worked with wonderful stars who are wonderful actors. For me, they’re actors. The star system should be demolished.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

