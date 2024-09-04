Bharti Singh Recalls LAST Meeting With Sidharth Shukla One Week Before His Death: ‘I Couldn’t Share…’

Comedienne Bharti Singh recently opened up about her last interaction with Sidharth Shukla, just a week before his untimely demise. Sidharth, a beloved TV heartthrob, passed away due to a heart attack on September 2, 2001 at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. Bharti revealed that she had bumped into Sidharth and his mother at Lokhandwala, where Sidharth introduced her to his mother, and they exchanged pleasantries.

During their brief encounter, Bharti was in the early stages of her pregnancy. She shared how she wanted to tell Sidharth about the pregnancy but couldn’t bring herself to do it. “I was in my first trimester, and I couldn’t share the news with him. It just didn’t feel like the right time,” Bharti said. The news of Sidharth’s sudden death came as a shock to her, leaving her feeling breathless. Bharti recalled, “I knew him well, having worked together on two shows. When I heard the news, I felt a tightness in my chest.” Doctors advised her to avoid stress and not attend Sidharth’s funeral due to her condition.

Bharti also reminisced about her work experiences with Sidharth, especially on the sets of India’s Got Talent. She fondly remembered how Sidharth used to irritate her on set, often making her laugh despite her attempts to stay mad at him. “Sidharth ne mujhe IGT mein bada tangg kiya. Bada tangg karta tha,” Bharti shared, chuckling. “He would go into his van and not come out, while I would be waiting for him. I used to think, ‘When he comes out, I’ll show him I’m upset,’ but he would always manage to make me laugh,” she added.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti’s husband, also shared memories of Sidharth, particularly highlighting his rise to fame post Bigg Boss 13 and their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Haarsh recalled how they had a show named Hum Tum Aur Quarantine during the pandemic and convinced Sidharth to do a special episode via video call. “The video was large, and it couldn’t be transferred online. Sidharth, being the generous person he was, drove down to our building just to hand over the video,” Haarsh said, remembering the late actor’s dedication and kind-hearted nature.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, friends, and the entire entertainment industry, as his legacy lives on through the memories shared by his loved ones.