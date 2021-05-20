Thursday, May 20, 2021
Bhuvneshwar Kumar loses father to cancer | Off the field News

MUMBAI: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh, passed away in Meerut on Thursday (May 20) due to liver cancer. He was 63.
Kiran Pal Singh had worked with the Uttar Pradesh police before taking voluntary retirement. He had been suffering from the illness since September 2020. His condition deteriorated in the last few weeks. He underwent chemotherapy in Delhi and Noida. However, his condition became worse again two weeks ago and was admitted to a hospital in Ganganagar. Kiran Pal Singh is survived by Indresh Devi, his wife and Bhuvneshwar and Rekha, his children.
Bhuvneshwar is not a part of the India Test side for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England. He’s expected to be picked for the Indian limited-overs squads for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.



