সোমবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Grateful To Work With You’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩, ২০২২ ৮:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ajsdhasd


Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 08:08 IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen in Goodbye.

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan to share screen in Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye is all set to hit theatres on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Goodbye. This will be the first time that the two stars will be sharing the screen. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame talked about working with Big B and shared that she was grateful for the same. “It was extremely grateful to work with sir (Amitabh Bachchan) as it’s my first Hindi film and I already got to work with him,” she told NDTV during the Banega Swasth India campaign.

However, what will surely impress you is the most humble reply from her co-star Amitabh Bachchan. “The experience was mutual,” he said as he replied to Rashmika’s words.

Recently, when Rashmika was in Delhi for a song launch of Goodbye, she opened up about her experience of working with Big B and said, “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BV_A-cTYeU” width=”853″ height=”480″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe></p> <p>During the trailer launch of Goodbye too, Rashmika revealed what happened the first time she Big B. “I was standing and waiting for him, and sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, ‘ok, not now. This is not the time’ because I was standing there, flashing a big smile… I thought (maybe) he was thinking about the scene. Then I went to him and told him, ‘Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter’. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. It is just good to get each other’s energy on the first day,” she shared.</p> <p>Besides <a href='https://www.news18.com/topics/amitabh-bachchan/'>Amitabh Bachchan</a> and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in key roles. The film revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Goodbye is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.</p> <p>Read all the <a href=Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg fahim
চট্টগ্রামে কিশোরের ছুরিকাঘাতে যুবক নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1664768150 photo
Seventeen children among the dead in Indonesian football stampede | Football News
খেলাধুলা
unnamed file
এমন খাবার যা মন কেড়ে নিতে পারে অতি সহজেই জমিয়ে দিতে পারে পুজোর বাজার ৷ Food can be the best choice for you. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ajsdhasd
Big B Has The Most Humble Reply When Rashmika Mandanna Says ‘Grateful To Work With You’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 834689060740825

হাবিব আল হাছান এর নতুন কবিতা- রত্ন

 1623617371 photo

G7 nations back Covid-safe Olympics and Paralympics in Japan | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm CTG 1 19 March 2022

নিষিদ্ধ ‘আনসার আল ইসলাম’র সদস্য গ্রেফতার

 received 457716239402225

শফিকুল গানি স্বপনের স্মরণসভা
দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতির জাতাকলে পিষ্ট মানুষ : জেবেল গানি

 wm UK

লোডশেডিং ঝুঁকিতে যুক্তরাজ্য, বাড়ছে বিদ্যুতের দাম

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Meet

ইদে খেয়াল রাখুন স্বাস্থ্যেরও

 1625513534 photo

India, England Test series set to be played in front of capacity crowd | Cricket News

 HKVISION

বিশেষায়িত ক্যামেরায় উইঘুরদের ওপর নজরদারি

 jim carrey

Jim Carrey is Old But He is ‘Gold’; Watch His ROFL Birthday Clip

 1647668891 photo

West Indies vs England, 2nd Test: Brathwaite, Blackwood centuries frustrate England on Day 3 | Cricket News