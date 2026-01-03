Big Bash: At 39, David Warner equals Virat Kohli in this record; goes past Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

David Warner, Virat Kohli

A high-scoring Big Bash League (BBL) match at Engie Stadium ended with Hobart Hurricanes winning after a strong opening stand.David Warner scored the highest individual total of the BBL season, but it was not enough as Hobart, led by Tim Ward and Mitch Owen, beat Sydney Thunder by six wickets.Warner remained unbeaten on 130 from 65 balls at Engie Stadium on Saturday. He hit nine sixes and 11 fours as Sydney Thunder posted 205 for 4.Hobart replied with an opening partnership of 108 runs in 51 balls between Ward and Owen, which put them in control of the chase at the Sydney Showground venue.Ward scored 90 from 49 balls, and Owen made 45 from 18 deliveries. Ward was close to a hundred before he was dismissed while attempting a scoop off Daniel Sams, who finished with figures of 3 for 36 from three overs. Two wickets in quick time briefly brought Sydney Thunder back into the contest.Nikhil Chaudhary then guided Hobart to the target. He scored 29 not out from 14 balls as the Hurricanes reached 207 for 4 with 13 balls remaining.

Warner equals Kohli



Sydney Thunder batter David Warner scored his first BBL century since December 2011 during the match against Hobart Hurricanes.Warner registered his second Big Bash hundred and the ninth T20 century of his career in match number 21 of the BBL 2025-26 season.Opening the batting at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Warner made 130 not out from 65 balls, hitting 11 fours and nine sixes.The innings saw Warner draw level with Virat Kohli on the list of most centuries in T20 cricket.The milestone also saw Warner move clear of Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger and Abhishek Sharma, all of whom sit on eight T20 hundreds.Most hundreds in T20 cricket22 – Chris Gayle11 – Babar Azam9 – Virat Kohli9 – Rilee Rossouw9* – David Warner