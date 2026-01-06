মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 17’s Khanzaadi Hospitalised, Shares Video From Hospital Ward | Television News

  মঙ্গলবার, ৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, shared a hospital video, sparking concern. She battles ankylosing spondylitis and promises details soon.

Firoza Khan Hospitalised

A sudden hospital update from Khanzaadi has left fans worried. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant and rapper, also known as Firoza Khan, shared a video from a hospital ward, promising to explain what happened soon but for now, the visuals alone have sparked concern across social media.

Khanzaadi recently posted an Instagram story showing herself admitted to a hospital. In the short clip, she is seen lying on a bed with an IV drip attached to her hand. Despite the situation, she appeared calm and smiled at the camera, telling followers that she would reveal details about her condition in an upcoming vlog. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

This is not the first time Khanzaadi has spoken publicly about her health struggles. Following her stint on Bigg Boss 17, she revealed that she has ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic inflammatory disease. Due to the condition, she had been confined to a wheelchair for nearly three years, an experience she has described as one of the most difficult phases of her life.

During her time inside the Bigg Boss house, Firoza Khan had opened up about battling the illness. However, some housemates questioned the authenticity of her claims at the time. The situation later drew attention when her doctor publicly confirmed her medical history and treatment.

In a video that resurfaced during the show, doctor Tariq Salim spoke about her condition, saying, “2017 May mei, mere paas Firoza aai thi, bilkul wheelchair par thi, itna dard tha ki cheekein maarthi thi, bohot dur tak unki cheekheein sunai deti thi. Aise hi tha, karwat nahi badal paati thi. Humne koshish kari aur Firoza ne bhi saath diya uss pure treatment mei.”

Despite continuing health challenges, Khanzaadi has often been praised for her resilience and openness. Her journey has inspired many, especially those dealing with chronic illnesses. After Bigg Boss 17, she also formed a close bond with fellow contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, whom she has referred to as family.

For now, Khanzaadi has asked fans to wait until her vlog for more clarity on her hospitalisation.

First Published:

January 06, 2026, 14:02 IST

