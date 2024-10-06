রবিবার , ৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২২শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৬, ২০২৪ ১১:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra


Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 finale featured Alia Bhatt speaking Marathi and Vedang Raina's performance.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 finale featured Alia Bhatt speaking Marathi and Vedang Raina’s performance.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 on October 6th delivered an electrifying celebration filled with drama and star-studded appearances. Alia Bhatt charmed the audience by speaking in Marathi, while Vedang Raina performed a Marathi rendition of ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka.’

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 unfolded on October 6th with an electrifying celebration, combining the best of entertainment and drama. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Riteish Deshmukh, the event featured star-studded appearances and thrilling performances. Joining the stage were Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and director Vasan Bala to promote their upcoming film Jigra.

Alia Bhatt wowed the audience by speaking a few lines in Marathi, while Vedang Raina added to the charm by performing a Marathi rendition of Phulon Ka Taaron Ka. As the evening progressed, Riteish invited Alia to initiate the elimination process, ultimately leading to Nikki Tamboli’s exit from the competition.

Meanwhile, Jigra, headlined by Alia Bhatt and co-produced with Karan Johar, received a U/A certification from the CBFC with a runtime of 155 minutes. The trailer reveals Alia embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is wrongfully detained in a foreign country. The action-packed drama is set to release on October 10.

In the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale, Suraj Chavan claimed victory, winning the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 14.6 lakh. He edged out fierce competitors Abhijeet Sawant, who secured the first runner-up position, and Nikki Tamboli, who made it to the top three.

In an Instagram post, he shared a picture with Suraj, celebrating his achievement with the caption, “Bigg Boss Marathi Winner @official_suraj_chavan1151 runner-up @abhijeetsawant73. #biggboss #biggbossmarathi @colorsmarathi.”

The finale also marked the end of an exhilarating journey for contestants like Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar, and Ankita Walawalkar, who were eliminated just before the final showdown. Riteish reflected on the season’s emotional highs and conflicts, which played a significant role in driving the TRPs and keeping audiences engaged throughout the series.

“This season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ was full of surprises and twists. Each week’s twists sent the TRPs soaring. The high-octane emotions, conflicts & dynamics between the contestants’, and more have always kept the audience on the edge,” the actor said.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সাংবাদিক আমিরুল মোমিনিন মানিক এর উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে মানববন্ধন
সাংবাদিক আমিরুল মোমিনিন মানিক এর উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে মানববন্ধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবির প্রক্টরিয়াল বডির ১০ নির্দেশনা
কুবির প্রক্টরিয়াল বডির ১০ নির্দেশনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Political Parties Got Rs 6,500 Cr through Electoral Bonds from 2017-21, Says ADR

Political Parties Got Rs 6,500 Cr through Electoral Bonds from 2017-21, Says ADR

 চবি ছাত্রলীগের ২ গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষ, আহত ৩

চবি ছাত্রলীগের ২ গ্রুপে সংঘর্ষ, আহত ৩

 গ্রাহকদের জন্য বড় সুখবর! স্মার্টফোনে আকর্ষণীয় ছাড়, মিলছে Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale-এ amazon extra happiness days sale best deals on phones – News18 Bangla

গ্রাহকদের জন্য বড় সুখবর! স্মার্টফোনে আকর্ষণীয় ছাড়, মিলছে Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale-এ amazon extra happiness days sale best deals on phones – News18 Bangla

 নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে প্রথম বর্ষের ভর্তি বিজ্ঞপি প্রকাশ

নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে প্রথম বর্ষের ভর্তি বিজ্ঞপি প্রকাশ

 এবারও ফলাফলে এগিয়ে মেয়েরা

এবারও ফলাফলে এগিয়ে মেয়েরা

 আল-কায়দা নেতা জাওয়াহিরি মার্কিন হামলায় নিহত

আল-কায়দা নেতা জাওয়াহিরি মার্কিন হামলায় নিহত

 মন খারাপের সঙ্গে ক্ষুধার কোনো সম্পর্ক আছে?

মন খারাপের সঙ্গে ক্ষুধার কোনো সম্পর্ক আছে?

 রাজশাহী আইএইচটির ছাত্রলীগ সভাপতিসহ ৬ জন বহিষ্কার

রাজশাহী আইএইচটির ছাত্রলীগ সভাপতিসহ ৬ জন বহিষ্কার

 On Sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Dharmendra Enjoys Shoot, Tea

On Sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Dharmendra Enjoys Shoot, Tea

 After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan Test Covid Positive

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan Test Covid Positive