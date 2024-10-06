Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 unfolded on October 6th with an electrifying celebration, combining the best of entertainment and drama. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Riteish Deshmukh, the event featured star-studded appearances and thrilling performances. Joining the stage were Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and director Vasan Bala to promote their upcoming film Jigra.

Alia Bhatt wowed the audience by speaking a few lines in Marathi, while Vedang Raina added to the charm by performing a Marathi rendition of Phulon Ka Taaron Ka. As the evening progressed, Riteish invited Alia to initiate the elimination process, ultimately leading to Nikki Tamboli’s exit from the competition.

Meanwhile, Jigra, headlined by Alia Bhatt and co-produced with Karan Johar, received a U/A certification from the CBFC with a runtime of 155 minutes. The trailer reveals Alia embarking on a dangerous mission to rescue her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who is wrongfully detained in a foreign country. The action-packed drama is set to release on October 10.

In the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale, Suraj Chavan claimed victory, winning the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 14.6 lakh. He edged out fierce competitors Abhijeet Sawant, who secured the first runner-up position, and Nikki Tamboli, who made it to the top three.

In an Instagram post, he shared a picture with Suraj, celebrating his achievement with the caption, “Bigg Boss Marathi Winner @official_suraj_chavan1151 runner-up @abhijeetsawant73. #biggboss #biggbossmarathi @colorsmarathi.”

The finale also marked the end of an exhilarating journey for contestants like Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar, and Ankita Walawalkar, who were eliminated just before the final showdown. Riteish reflected on the season’s emotional highs and conflicts, which played a significant role in driving the TRPs and keeping audiences engaged throughout the series.

“This season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ was full of surprises and twists. Each week’s twists sent the TRPs soaring. The high-octane emotions, conflicts & dynamics between the contestants’, and more have always kept the audience on the edge,” the actor said.