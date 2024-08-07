Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Naezy On The Possibility Of Gully Boy 2: ‘Bollywood Ke Directors Ko Bolo…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Naved Shaikh aka Naezy secured the position of first runner-up in the reality show. Following the finale that concluded last night, Sana Makbul emerged as the champion with Ranveer Shorey as the second runner-up. Despite not clinching the trophy, Naezy was all hearts for the audience and the love that he has garnered throughout his stint on the show. During a public appearance on Wednesday, paps asked him about the possibility of Gully Boy 2, based on his recent struggles. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a 2019 film inspired by the lives of Mumbai’s street rappers, particularly Divine and Naezy.

To this, Naezy said, “Ban na chahiye. Tum log appeal karo public se. Bollywood ke directors log ko bolo ke Naezy the Baa ke baare mein movie banao.” He also said that no matter how much work he has to do, he never gets stressed. “Hardworking hai, mehnati hai aur bahut hee focussed way mein kaam karneka,” he added.

Naezy, also known as Naezy the Baa, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, is a prominent rapper from Mumbai and one of the inspirations for the film, Gully Boy. His rise in the Indian rap scene, marked by his unique style and lyrics reflecting life in Mumbai, played a big role in shaping the narrative of Gully Boy. The film’s portrayal of his journey and the musical elements closely mirror Naezy’s experiences and contributions to the genre.

Recently, in a video that went viral online, Naezy looked all cheerful while leaving the sets after the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the video, Naezy sported a blingy outfit, comprising a sparkling jacket layered over a black undershirt. Popping out of the car sunroof, the rapper was brimming with joy as he acknowledged the paparazzi, posing for them in his signature style.