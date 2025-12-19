শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Secretly Married? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Pics | Telugu Cinema News IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে অসহায় ও দু:স্থদের মাঝে লেপ বিতরণ Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Serious Head Injury Ahead Of Grand Finale | Regional Cinema News হাদিকে ‘জংলি’ আখ্যা দেওয়া ইবি শিক্ষকের স্থায়ী বহিষ্কারের দাবি ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News বগুড়ায় হাদি হত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ‘I’ve Waited 30 Years for This Moment’ Reveals Tom Morello At His First Ever India Show | Hollywood News ঢাকায় নতুন মা‌র্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত ব্রেন্ট ক্রিস্টেনসেনকে সিনেটের অনুমোদন ‘Achhi Actress Hai But…’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly 10 Years | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Serious Head Injury Ahead Of Grand Finale | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Serious Head Injury Ahead Of Grand Finale | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Kalyan Padala suffered a head injury before the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale, raising doubts about his participation. Top 5 finalists include Thanuja Puttaswamy and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

font
Kalyan Padala Injured Days Before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale.

Kalyan Padala Injured Days Before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale.

As the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches, an unexpected development has left fans concerned. Finalist Kalyan Padala reportedly sustained a head injury during one of the tasks inside the Bigg Boss house, raising questions about his participation in the finale.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Kalyan’s injury was serious enough to require immediate medical attention, and he was rushed to the house’s medical room. The incident has sparked speculation about whether he will be able to continue competing until the very end.

Despite this setback, Kalyan has been leading unofficial online voting trends. Viewers are closely watching him and fellow finalist Thanuja Puttaswamy as the likely top contenders, with many fans rooting for Kalyan to emerge as the season’s winner. The official result, however, will only be revealed during the finale.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7 pm IST. Fans can watch the episode live on Star Maa or stream it digitally via Jio Hotstar. With only a few contestants remaining, the finale promises high-stakes drama, performances, emotional moments, and, ultimately, the announcement of the season’s winner.

The Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Demon Pavan and Emmanuel.

First Published:

December 19, 2025, 19:49 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Secretly Married? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Pics | Telugu Cinema News

Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Secretly Married? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Pics | Telugu Cinema News

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে অসহায় ও দু:স্থদের মাঝে লেপ বিতরণ

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে অসহায় ও দু:স্থদের মাঝে লেপ বিতরণ

বগুড়ায় হাদি হত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

বগুড়ায় হাদি হত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

‘I’ve Waited 30 Years for This Moment’ Reveals Tom Morello At His First Ever India Show | Hollywood News

‘I’ve Waited 30 Years for This Moment’ Reveals Tom Morello At His First Ever India Show | Hollywood News

ঢাকায় নতুন মা‌র্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত ব্রেন্ট ক্রিস্টেনসেনকে সিনেটের অনুমোদন

ঢাকায় নতুন মা‌র্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত ব্রেন্ট ক্রিস্টেনসেনকে সিনেটের অনুমোদন

‘Achhi Actress Hai But…’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly 10 Years | Television News

‘Achhi Actress Hai But…’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly 10 Years | Television News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST