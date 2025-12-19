Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Serious Head Injury Ahead Of Grand Finale | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 19:49 IST

Kalyan Padala suffered a head injury before the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale, raising doubts about his participation. Top 5 finalists include Thanuja Puttaswamy and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Kalyan Padala Injured Days Before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale.

As the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches, an unexpected development has left fans concerned. Finalist Kalyan Padala reportedly sustained a head injury during one of the tasks inside the Bigg Boss house, raising questions about his participation in the finale.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Kalyan’s injury was serious enough to require immediate medical attention, and he was rushed to the house’s medical room. The incident has sparked speculation about whether he will be able to continue competing until the very end.

Despite this setback, Kalyan has been leading unofficial online voting trends. Viewers are closely watching him and fellow finalist Thanuja Puttaswamy as the likely top contenders, with many fans rooting for Kalyan to emerge as the season’s winner. The official result, however, will only be revealed during the finale.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7 pm IST. Fans can watch the episode live on Star Maa or stream it digitally via Jio Hotstar. With only a few contestants remaining, the finale promises high-stakes drama, performances, emotional moments, and, ultimately, the announcement of the season’s winner.

The Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Demon Pavan and Emmanuel.

December 19, 2025, 19:49 IST