Billie Eilish In Talks To Make Hollywood Debut In Sarah Polley’s The Bell Jar Film Adaptation | Hollywood News

Billie Eilish may make her big-screen acting debut as Esther Greenwood in Sarah Polley’s upcoming adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s iconic novel The Bell Jar.

Pop sensation Billie Eilish could soon be adding another major milestone to her already remarkable career. According to multiple reports, the 24-year-old singer is in discussions to star in filmmaker Sarah Polley’s upcoming adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s classic novel The Bell Jar. If confirmed, the project would mark Eilish’s feature film acting debut.

While Eilish is best known for her chart-topping music, she is no stranger to Hollywood recognition. The singer has already won two Academy Awards alongside her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas for co-writing original songs for the films Barbie (2023) and the James Bond installment No Time to Die (2021).

The upcoming film will be directed and written by Sarah Polley, whose 2022 drama Women Talking earned her the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and a Best Picture nomination. The new adaptation will be developed for Focus Features, with Polley taking on the challenge of bringing Plath’s only novel to the big screen.

A Classic Novel Returns to the Screen

Originally published in 1963, The Bell Jar remains one of the most influential literary works exploring mental health and societal expectations placed on young women. The novel follows Esther Greenwood, a talented young writer who struggles with her mental health after landing a prestigious internship at a magazine in New York City.

The story is widely regarded as a deeply personal reflection of Sylvia Plath’s own experiences and remains a powerful exploration of identity, ambition, and emotional turmoil. According to reports, Eilish is being considered for the role of Esther Greenwood, the story’s central character.

Over the past two decades, several attempts have been made to adapt the novel for film or television. Actors such as Julia Stiles, Kirsten Dunst, Dakota Fanning and Frankie Shaw were at various times linked to projects inspired by the book, but none ultimately materialized.

Although this would be Eilish’s first feature acting role, she has previously stepped in front of the camera for television. In 2023, she appeared in an episode of the Prime Video series Swarm, marking her acting debut.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of the Grammy-winning artist on screen. Her upcoming 3D concert documentary, Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft, created in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 8. The film will chronicle the creation of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which earned Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for the track “WILDFLOWER.”

