BLACKPINK Reunion Confirmed As Rose Teases Comeback With Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie: ‘New Music Soon’

Last Updated: February 19, 2025, 00:12 IST

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has confirmed a reunion with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, hinting at new music and a world tour.

Blackpink stars Rose, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie.

BLACKPINK is officially gearing up for a reunion, with new music and a world tour on the horizon. In a recent interview, Rosé confirmed that she will be reuniting with Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa soon, giving BLINKs a reason to celebrate.

Speaking to The Cut Magazine for its Spring 2025 edition, Rosé shared updates on BLACKPINK’s plans. She confirmed that the group has no intention of stopping their activities and will soon release new music. “We knew there was no reason for us to stop it. As much as we all needed some time to go out and explore and be our own people, we still have business left to do. We’ve got to do some more damage. We will be coming out with new music soon,” she said.

Rosé also revealed that the group has been closely involved in shaping their upcoming projects. “We made sure our opinions are well built in it. I’m looking forward to what other ideas the girls bring,” she added.

While all four BLACKPINK members have been actively pursuing solo projects, they continue to support each other. On February 16, Jisoo delivered her first Inkigayo performance in years, setting the stage on fire with Earthquake, the title track from her debut mini-album AMORTAGE. Rosé and NCT’s Doyoung were present in the audience, cheering for Jisoo.

The two BLACKPINK members also teamed up for the Earthquake challenge, which quickly went viral. Jisoo later shared pictures with Rosé on Instagram, captioning them, “I love you.”

BLACKPINK’s much-anticipated reunion will be accompanied by a world tour, reportedly set for May 2025. While further details are awaited, Rosé’s confirmation has left fans excited for the group’s return.

Location : Seoul, South Korea