সোমবার , ১৯ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Blake Lively Accused Of Being Tone-Deaf, Receives Massive Online Hate: Know How She Fell From Grace

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৯, ২০২৪ ২:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Blake Lively Accused Of Being Tone-Deaf, Receives Massive Online Hate: Know How She Fell From Grace

Cancel culture has claimed another victim, and it’s none other than one of the most loved Hollywood icons — Blake Lively. She has been receiving massive hate online for reportedly being ‘rude’, ‘tone deaf’, ‘elitist’ after interview clips from her press junket for ‘It Ends With Us’ caught people’s eyes. But why are netizens calling for her cancellation? And what went wrong? Watch the video to know the what, how and why of it.



