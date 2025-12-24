‘Blaming The Victim…’: Nidhhi Agerwal Slams Sivaji After He Alludes She ‘Provoked’ Mob With Her Dress | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 20:05 IST

Nidhhi Agerwal slams Sivaji after he alluded her outfit ‘provoked’ mobbing incident, calling victim-blaming manipulative.

Telugu actor Sivaji held a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday following his comments on women’s clothing, which went viral and invited heavy backlash. During the press conference, Sivaji was seen talking about the mobbing incident involving Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and he was seen indirectly blaming actress Agerwal for “provoking” the mob with her outfit. Now, Nidhhi has broken her silence on the matter.

On December 17, Nidhhi was mobbed by a crowd when she went to attend a song launch event for the film Raja Sahab. Following Sivaji’s comments on the incident, Nidhhi took to her Instagram and, while sharing a picture of herself, wrote, “Blaming the victim is called manipulation,” without naming anyone.

What did Sivaji say?

During the press conference, when he was questioned about why he was moral policing women instead of asking men to behave, he said, “Who will listen? He says he will still talk to her or click pictures.”

While claiming that he isn’t blaming Samantha or Nidhhi for what happened, he gave a contradictory statement, saying, “Samantha had the advantage; she was luckily in a saree. Gen Z do not know better; they want to touch artists. Even Sridevi was once touched in Tenali when she was shooting there. I am not blaming Samantha or Nidhhi for it. All I am saying is they need to be careful. What if Nidhhi’s clothes had slipped? Nobody would even remove the video if we asked them to.”

When reporters repeatedly pressed him about women being harassed regardless of how they dress, he turned the question and said, “A lot of people asked on social media if anyone ever touched Sai Pallavi, Anushka, Soundarya, Bhumika, or Laya and Meera Jasmine. They all dress modestly. Do not provoke; men will feel like they can touch you when you do so. Why give them that opportunity? Dress however you feel like, but I am just pointing out facts.”

About the Nidhhi Agerwal mobbing incident

Footage from the event showed a chaotic scene as Nidhhi attempted to leave. A large crowd surged toward her car, pushing through security. Her bodyguard stepped in to protect her, while the actor appeared distressed by the commotion around her.

