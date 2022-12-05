সোমবার , ৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Bollywood Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Heart Attack, Put on Ventilator

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2 13


Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 14:07 IST

He has been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and fortunately, his vital parameters are stable as of now.

He has been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and fortunately, his vital parameters are stable as of now.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

Bollywood producer Nitin Manmohan suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday evening, following which he was hospitalised and put on ventilator support. The producer was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Navi Mumbai just in time. However, a source told ETimes that although he is responding to treatment, his life is still at risk.

He has been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and fortunately, his vital parameters are stable as of now. He is being attended to by several doctors, as per the source. Taking complete care of Nitin and standing by his side is Kaleem, Sanjay Dutt’s former secretary, who has been a close aide of the producer for quite a long time. The source also told ETimes that while most of his next of kin are already present in the hospital, some are on their way to visit him.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana. Nitin forayed into production and has several hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla and Dus to his credit.

Following the footsteps of his father, Nitin had also made some acting appearances in his career, portraying freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad in Doordarshan’s TV serial Bharat Ke Shaheed, where he shared screen space with renowned yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar’s cousin Manish Goswami.

Here’s hoping that Nitin recovers soon and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm pm ctg logo 4
খুনির দল যেন ক্ষমতায় না আসে, ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকার আহ্বান শেখ হাসিনার
বাংলাদেশ
1670230208 photo
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar close to return as Brazil take on South Korea for a place in quarterfinals | Football News
খেলাধুলা
omg
ক্লান্তি কাটছে না? ওমেগা ৩-এর ঘাটতি হতে পারে, এই লক্ষণগুলি দেখলে অবশ্যই সাবধান হন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2 13
Bollywood Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Heart Attack, Put on Ventilator
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বড় পতন

রবিবার পুঁজিবাজারে কমেছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 jimmy sp ds oar0335 wh05

নিরপরাধ মিনুকে ফাঁসিয়ে দেয়া সেই কুলসুমী গ্রেপ্তার

 wm Hasan Mahmud 02.12.2022

‘সমাবেশে যাবার চিন্তা করলে খালেদাকে জেলে পাঠানো হবে’

 wm taliban 2

তালেবান সরকারকে স্বীকৃতি দেবে না ইতালি

 Naogaon Pic 1 08.08.22

নওগাঁয় বঙ্গমাতা শেখ ফজিলাতুন নেছা মুজিবের জন্মবার্ষিকী পালিত

 wm Titumir College Protest Against Attack on DC Students 19 04 2022 1

শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে তিতুমীর কলেজে বিক্ষোভ

 wm shesh23

বিশ্বকাপের শেষ ষোলোতে সব মহাদেশের প্রতিনিধিত্ব এবারই প্রথম

 154640DMC 1

বিদেশগামী এবং শিক্ষার্থীদের টিকাদান শুরু

 IMG 20220724 WA0014

টাঙ্গাইলে সাত দিন ব্যাপী বৃক্ষমেলা শুরু

 1623211826 photo

Japan leans toward holding the Olympics with local spectators: Report | Tokyo Olympics News