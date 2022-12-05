Bollywood Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Heart Attack, Put on Ventilator

Bollywood producer Nitin Manmohan suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday evening, following which he was hospitalised and put on ventilator support. The producer was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Navi Mumbai just in time. However, a source told ETimes that although he is responding to treatment, his life is still at risk.

He has been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and fortunately, his vital parameters are stable as of now. He is being attended to by several doctors, as per the source. Taking complete care of Nitin and standing by his side is Kaleem, Sanjay Dutt’s former secretary, who has been a close aide of the producer for quite a long time. The source also told ETimes that while most of his next of kin are already present in the hospital, some are on their way to visit him.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana. Nitin forayed into production and has several hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla and Dus to his credit.

Following the footsteps of his father, Nitin had also made some acting appearances in his career, portraying freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad in Doordarshan’s TV serial Bharat Ke Shaheed, where he shared screen space with renowned yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar’s cousin Manish Goswami.

Here’s hoping that Nitin recovers soon and we wish him a speedy recovery.

