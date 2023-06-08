বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৫শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bollywood’s Baddie Shakti Kapoor’s Filmy Love Story With Shivangi Kolhapure

shakti kapoor shivangi kolhapure


Shivangi is actress Padmini Kohlapuri’s sister.

At the time of their wedding, Shakti Kapoor was 32 while his ladylove Shivangi Kolhapure was 18.

Actor Shakti Kapoor became a household name for playing several villainous roles on the big screen. But do you know it was his Bollywood baddie reputation that became a massive problem in his real-life love story? In his old interview for a Sahyadri channel’s talk show, Shakti Kapoor spoke candidly about his marriage with Shivangi Kolhapure who was 14 years his junior. At the time of their wedding, Shakti Kapoor was 32 while his lady love was merely 18. But the family of Shivangi wasn’t happy with her relationship with the Bollywood actor.

How Shakti Kapoor met Shivangi?

The Raja Babu fame was unaware that Shivangi was actress Padmini Kohlapuri’s real-life sister. It wasn’t until the trio was introduced to each other at a studio that he learned about her family. Shakti Kapoor knew only Padmini at the time as he saw her working as a child actress. Shakti revealed he was impressed by Shivangi’s features and nature and complimented her. “Let’s catch up sometime,” he recalled asking Shivangi. He was relieved that the latter hadn’t referred to him as an “uncle” yet.

Since then the duo fell head over heels for each other. It was when Shakti Kapoor was 32, he proposed Shivangi but the problems were soon about to begin. The Bollywood star belonged to a Punjabi family, while his ladylove was a Maharashtrian. Her family did not agree and Shakti’s reputation as a villain only made the matter worse. “Her parents locked her in the house,” said Shakti.

The actor admitted he did formally ask her parents for permission to marry but got rejected. “She was too young to get married. She was studying at the time,” he confessed.

Another report by Hindustan Times claims when nothing worked their way the lovers decided to elope together. Shivangi was 18 when she got married and a year later she gave birth to their son Siddhanth Kapoor. Notably, her parents cut all ties with her after she eloped but it is said that the differences began to resolve after the birth of their first child.

Later Shraddha Kapoor was born. The actress is known for notable roles in Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, among others.

