Bon Jovi Biopic In The Works At Universal After Studio Wins Major Bidding War | Hollywood News

Last Updated: March 11, 2026, 04:05 IST

Universal has secured a biopic on legendary rock band Bon Jovi, with a screenplay by Cody Brotter and producers from Religion of Sports attached.

The New Jersey-based Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 by Jon Bongiovi (a.k.a. Jon Bon Jovi).

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi is set to get the big-screen treatment as Universal Pictures has won a competitive bidding war to develop a feature film based on the group’s remarkable journey in music.

The upcoming movie will chronicle the story of the band behind some of the most iconic rock anthems of the 1980s and beyond, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “It’s My Life.”

Screenwriter Cody Brotter, known for penning the upcoming crypto thriller Killing Satoshi starring Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck, has been tapped to write the screenplay. However, the project is still in its early stages, with no director or cast members announced yet.

Story of an Iconic Rock Band

The film will likely draw from the band’s decades-long legacy, though it remains unclear which chapter of their story will form the central narrative.

Founded in 1983, Bon Jovi was originally formed by frontman Jon Bon Jovi along with keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, all of whom remain active members of the group today. The classic lineup also included guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013, and bassist Alec John Such, who exited in 1994 and passed away in 2022.

Over the years, Bon Jovi has become one of the most successful rock bands in the world, selling millions of albums globally and filling stadiums across continents.

Their achievements have earned them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing their legacy in music history.

Music Biopics Continue to Dominate Hollywood

The Bon Jovi project arrives at a time when music-focused biopics are proving highly popular at the global box office. Recent successes include films such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis and Bob Marley: One Love, all of which drew strong audience interest.

However, not every musical biopic has resonated with viewers. Films like Back to Black, based on the life of Amy Winehouse, struggled at the box office despite strong anticipation.

Meanwhile, several other high-profile music biopics are currently in development. Sam Mendes is working on four interconnected films about The Beatles at Sony, while Universal also holds international rights to Michael, a film centered on pop icon Michael Jackson.

As for the Bon Jovi biopic, producers Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra from Religion of Sports are attached to the project, with Universal’s director of production development Jacqueline Garell overseeing it for the studio.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: March 11, 2026, 04:05 IST

News movies hollywood Bon Jovi Biopic In The Works At Universal After Studio Wins Major Bidding War