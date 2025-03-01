BTS’ J-Hope Debuts ‘Sweet Dreams’ At Comeback Concert In Seoul; Crowd Goes Berserk | Watch

Last Updated: March 01, 2025, 00:41 IST

BTS’ J-Hope debuts unreleased track Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel at his comeback concert, raising excitement for March release.

BTS member J-Hope electrified fans during his HOPE ON THE STAGE in SEOUL concert by premiering his unreleased single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning artist Miguel. The event, held at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, marked the launch of J-Hope’s first solo world tour. The crowd went wild when he introduced Sweet Dreams, an R&B serenade that showcased the smooth collaboration between the two artists. This live debut left fans buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the single’s official digital release scheduled for March 7, 2025.

The lead-up to the release was filled with anticipation. On February 26, J-Hope unveiled the cover art for Sweet Dreams, which featured him lounging in a silver convertible against a dreamy cloud-filled sky, setting the perfect tone for the song’s theme. The visual aesthetic added an extra layer of intrigue to the track, heightening excitement among fans.

Following the Seoul concerts, J-Hope is keeping fans engaged with a series of promotional activities. Concept photos for Sweet Dreams are slated for release on March 3 and 4, offering a sneak peek into the song’s aesthetic. Additionally, music video teasers will drop on March 5 and 6, ramping up the anticipation before the official release.

In a statement through his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, J-Hope reflected on the significance of his first solo world tour: “Taking on a world tour as a solo artist holds great significance for me. While I feel excited and find it fun, I also feel a strong sense of responsibility and nervousness. That’s why every performance will be precious, and I will show my genuine self to fans around the world.”

He also expressed his gratitude to fans attending the Seoul concerts, saying, “I will give my all for those who have supported me for a long time. The real stars of this show are all of you joining both online and offline. I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for waiting so patiently, and I love you.”

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour is J-Hope’s highly anticipated return to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in October 2024. The tour will visit international locations, including the United States, Mexico, and Japan. J-Hope will also perform at the Oakland Arena on March 31 and April 1, marking his first solo appearances in the Bay Area since BTS’s Love Yourself tour in 2018.

Location : Seoul, South Korea