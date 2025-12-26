BTS’ Jung Kook Delivers Soulful Holiday Magic With Smooth Cover Of ‘The Christmas Song’ | Korean News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 00:20 IST

BTS’ Jung Kook releases a soulful cover of Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song,” giving ARMY a festive gift ahead of the group’s 2026 comeback.

Jungkook is gearing up for the release of BTS’ comeback album. (Photo Credit: X)

Jung Kook might just be Nat King Cole in disguise as the BTS singer has released a buttery-smooth rendition of “The Christmas Song.” Dropped just days before Christmas, the festive cover highlights some of Jung Kook’s sultriest vocals to date.

As the song unfolds, he enriches the performance with his own layered harmonies, adding depth while staying true to the original. He closes the cover with a warm message for listeners of all ages: “Merry Christmas to you.”

Cole’s “The Christmas Song” first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960 and reached a new peak decades later, hitting No. 6 this year. Jung Kook’s rendition serves as a heartfelt year-end gift to ARMY, who are eagerly anticipating BTS’s comeback in spring 2026 after more than two years apart. During this hiatus, the members completed South Korean military obligations and pursued solo projects.

In addition to a new album, BTS also has a world tour in the works. “I think this spring will be more important than ever,” Jung Kook recently told Elle Korea. “So I sincerely hope you all have a safe and enjoyable spring.”

Meanwhile, Jimin, V and Jungkook have added another major milestone to their already impressive list of achievements. The three artists have been named among Korea’s top 100 richest shareholders under the age of 30, highlighting their financial influence beyond the music industry.

According to data released by corporate research firm CEO Score, each of the BTS members holds 68,385 shares in HYBE, the entertainment company that manages BTS. As of Friday, the value of their individual shareholdings stood at approximately 21.4 billion won (around $14.8 million), placing them jointly at the 28th position among shareholders under 30.

The recognition indicate how BTS’ global success has translated into substantial equity value. HYBE’s growth over the years, driven largely by BTS’ international dominance, has significantly boosted the net worth of its key stakeholders, including the group’s members.

