১ মে ২০২৫
BTS’ V Drops ‘Thirst Trap’ From Military, ARMY Can’t Handle ‘Hottest Man’ Taehyung | Watch

bdnewstimes
মে ১, ২০২৫
Posing in front of a mirror at the military gym, V struck a pout while casually showing off his chiseled arms and muscular build.

BTS’ V, now officially Sergeant Kim Taehyung, has once again left ARMY swooning with his latest Instagram updates. With the BTS members set to reunite in June 2025 following the completion of their mandatory military service, the excitement among fans is already sky-high and V’s new gym selfie has only added fuel to the frenzy.

Taehyung shared a series of Instagram stories, but it was his workout photo that had fans glued to their screens. Posing in front of a mirror at the military gym, V struck a pout while casually showing off his chiseled arms and muscular build. His veiny, sculpted arms instantly went viral, with fans flooding X (formerly Twitter) with screenshots, drooling emojis, and thirst-filled reactions. One user even dubbed him “FatherTaehyung” while others declared him “the hottest man alive.”

The post is the latest in a string of updates Taehyung has shared with fans. He also posted a photo of a wine glass paired with J-Hope’s latest track “Sweet Dreams,” creating a perfect vibe. Another image featured V alongside renowned photographer Ray Yi, reportedly taken during a Coldplay concert. The sequence of posts continued with tranquil pictures of cherry blossoms in full bloom, signaling the arrival of spring and V’s ever-artistic eye.

Meanwhile, ARMY is counting down the days until BTS’ full reunion. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are all expected to return from their military duties by June 2025. The group’s hiatus allowed each member to pursue solo endeavors and grow individually, something J-Hope recently reflected on during an interview on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1.

“I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us works on their own music, comes out with their solo projects, and does their own thing,” he said, sparking further anticipation for what BTS might bring as a recharged and creatively evolved group.

Until then, fans are content with Taehyung’s surprise updates and gym thirst traps that continue to dominate their feeds and fuel their excitement for BTS’ comeback.

    Location :

    Seoul, South Korea

    First Published:
Source link

