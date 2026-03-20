শনিবার, ২১ মার্চ ২০২৬, ১১:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Chuck Norris’ Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death: ‘My Dad Was My Protector’ | Hollywood News Candidates: French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave doubts R Praggnanandhaa’s chances | Chess News ঢাকা বোর্ডের ১৪টি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র বাতিল Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Divorce ‘Real’ Reason Revealed? Viral Post Makes Shocking Claim | Korean News Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News মেঘনা পাড়ের শিশুদের সাথে নরসিংদী ব্লাড ডোনার ফাউন্ডেশনের ইফতার Dhurandhar 2 Movie Release, Review And Box Office LIVE Updates: Fans Call Ranveer Singh’s Revenge Thriller ‘Explosive’, Paid Previews Tonight ‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News জামালপুরে বায়োজিন কসমেসিউটিক্যালসের ঈদ উপহার বিতরন কালিয়াকৈর ঢাকা টাঙ্গাইল মহাসড়কে ঘর মুখর মানুষের উপচে পড়া ভিড় ভাড়া বৃদ্ধিতে যাত্রীদের অসন্তোষ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Candidates: French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave doubts R Praggnanandhaa’s chances | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২০ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৪৫ সময় দেখুন
Candidates: French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave doubts R Praggnanandhaa’s chances | Chess News


R Praggnanandhaa (PTI Photo)

French Grandmaster (GM) Maxime Vachier-Lagrave has ranked India’s R Praggnanandhaa in the third tier (B tier) for the upcoming Candidates tournament, calling it a bit of a “hot take”.While he made it clear that all eight players have a chance to win, he based his ranking mainly on current form rather than pure skill.Explaining his decision, Vachier-Lagrave, as quoted by The Indian Express, said, “It’s harsh because you know that skill-wise, if we were in the first six or eight months of 2025 right now, Pragg would have been at S tier.”

Watch

Abhimanyu Puranik Exclusive: Chess Journey, Helping Divya Deshmukh in World Cup, Grand Swiss, & More

He acknowledged that Praggnanandhaa had a strong 2025 but pointed out a dip in performance in recent tournaments. According to him, results at events like the Grand Swiss, World Cup, and Wijk aan Zee showed a struggle in maintaining top form.He added, “I’m really not convinced from his Wijk performance. And Wijk can do some damage also.” Because the Candidates tournament is close, he believes there may not be enough time for a full comeback in form. “If I have the guarantee that he will manage to find the key to break that spiral, I would put him at S tier. But now I’m going to put him in the B tier. That’s how important I think current form is.”Vachier-Lagrave also highlighted that form dips can be hard to recover from, especially for a young player. “It’s a hot take but it’s been 6 months and his form has really not been great.” He further explained, “From my own experience and experience of other players—it’s not about just one bad Wijk now. It’s about six months of tournaments that were far from his best and to detach yourself from six months of so-so results is not easy.”

Banner Insert



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News

Lockie Ferguson to miss IPL 2026 start, puts family first: ‘Help my wife out’ | Cricket News

‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News

‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News

India to face Pakistan in Hockey World Cup group stage | Hockey News

India to face Pakistan in Hockey World Cup group stage | Hockey News

CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News

India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News

শরীয়তপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের দৌরাত্ম্য: নুরুজ্জামান–কুদ্দুসের বিরুদ্ধে অন্তত ৩০ পরিবার জিম্মি
শরীয়তপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের দৌরাত্ম্য: নুরুজ্জামান–কুদ্দুসের বিরুদ্ধে অন্তত ৩০ পরিবার জিম্মি
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
আমি প্রমাণ করতে পারব আপনারা কারচুপি করেছেন: মির্জা আব্বাস
আমি প্রমাণ করতে পারব আপনারা কারচুপি করেছেন: মির্জা আব্বাস
ঈদুল ফিতর উপলক্ষে কমলগঞ্জে ৩০০ অসহায় মানুষের মাঝে বস্ত্র বিতরণ
ঈদুল ফিতর উপলক্ষে কমলগঞ্জে ৩০০ অসহায় মানুষের মাঝে বস্ত্র বিতরণ
IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh
IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh
নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
ইরানের সঙ্গে যুদ্ধে কত ইসরায়েলি নিহত
ইরানের সঙ্গে যুদ্ধে কত ইসরায়েলি নিহত
জাতীয় সংসদের সংরক্ষিত আসনে জামায়াতের সম্ভাব্য ১২ নারী
জাতীয় সংসদের সংরক্ষিত আসনে জামায়াতের সম্ভাব্য ১২ নারী
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST