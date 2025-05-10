Cannes 2025: Guest List Includes Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch And Others

Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 19:17 IST

The Hollywood actors are expected to walk the Cannes red carpet for their films, set for premiere at the event.

The Cannes Film Festival will be organised from May 13 to May 24. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Cannes Film Festival is back, and so is the excitement for the upcoming lineup and star-studded list of guests who will grace the event. The lineup was announced last month by Cannes delegate general Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch, revealing the films set to premiere this May. The first big name to join the main competition is Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, featuring Hollywood A-listers like Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Scarlett Johansson.

With that said, the actors are most likely to join the list of attendees who would grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Another film vying for the Palme d’Or is Ari Aster’s Eddington, featuring a star-studded ensemble of Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, and Pedro Pascal.

British actor Josh O’Connor plays the lead role in competition films The Mastermind and The History of Sound. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson is also set to make her directorial debut at Cannes with Eleanor the Great, while Kristen Stewart’s The Chronology of Water also premieres in the same section.

Cannes 2025: Line-Up

Quentin Tarantino is to arrive as the guest of honour, with a special tribute to late director George Sherman. Other highlights of the event include a pre-opening screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush to mark the centenary of its making. Shia LaBeouf will also attend with Leo Lewis O’Neil’s documentary Slauson Rec.

Harry Lighton’s queer romance Pillion, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling will premiere at Cannes alongside Harris Dickinson’s Urchin.

Tom Cruise is also expected to walk the red carpet to promote Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Nicole Kidman is likely to attend the event as the 10th recipient of the Women in Motion Award. Other big names expected to be in attendance are Jodie Foster for Vie Privee and Bono for Bono: Stories of Surrender.

A complete list of the attendees is yet to be unveiled. While Juliette Binoche will preside over the jury, Robert De Niro will be honoured with this year’s Palme d’Or.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24, 2025.

