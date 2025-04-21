Can’t Wait For Metro In Dino? Watch These 5 Sara Ali Khan Films First

Last Updated: April 21, 2025, 18:10 IST

Before Metro In Dino hits the big screens, let’s look back at some of Sara Ali Khan’s best performances that make her one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Kedarnath. (Photo Credit: X)

Sara Ali Khan, the talented daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has swiftly carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Making a memorable debut in Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara won hearts with her natural screen presence and emotional depth. Since then, she has showcased her versatility across genres, proving she’s more than just a star kid. Now, she’s gearing up for Metro… In Dino, a much-anticipated ensemble film by Anurag Basu that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As fans eagerly await her next big-screen appearance, here’s a look back at some of Sara’s standout performances that have made her one of the most promising young stars in the industry today.

Kedarnath – In her debut film, Sara Ali Khan showcased her acting talent, where she played the role of a young girl, Mandakini. The film, based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, features Sara as an innocent yet strong character who falls in love with a Muslim boy, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film beautifully blends romance and tragedy, but Sara’s performance was praised for its emotional depth and maturity.

Simmba – In this action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, part of his Cop Universe, Sara brought a refreshing charm by perfectly balancing romance with drama, alongside Ranveer Singh’s Sangram Bhalerao. The film’s success helped her gain even more recognition in Bollywood.

Love Aaj Kal – Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan played a double role, a modern, passionate woman and a character from the past. The film explores the complexities of love and relationships, and despite having Kartik Aaryan as the lead, Sara’s performance stood out. Although the film received mixed reviews, Sara’s performance and her chemistry with Kartik were praised.

Atrangi Re – Sara delivered one of her most memorable performances. Directed by Aanand L Rai, she appeared as Rinku, who gets caught in a complicated love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film spotlights the important issue of mental health. Sara’s conflicted character was highly appreciated by her fans.

Coolie No 1 – In this remake of the 1995 classic, Sara Ali Khan starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Her role as Sarah Pratapsingh, a wealthy girl, brought a fresh energy to the film. Although the film, directed by David Dhawan, was filled with light-hearted jokes, Sara’s chemistry with Varun was a major highlight. Other than the plot, the film was loved for its catchy songs.

Stay updated with the latest news and updates on Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and regional cinema, including celebrity gossip, box office collections, movie reviews and trailers. Discover trending K-dramas, must-watch web series, top K-pop songs, and more on the News18 Movies section.